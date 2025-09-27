Hello Community,

I am very happy to present to you a big new update for my game!

This update includes numerous improvements, expansions, revisions, and bug fixes.

My goal is to continuously improve the gameplay experience, and I hope you enjoy this update and that it might even lead to new, positive reviews. As a solo developer, I work on this project with a lot of passion and try to implement your feedback as best as I can.

I want to turn things around once more, and every review and every comment really counts. They help me to set the right priorities and develop new ideas.

I am also especially excited about new videos of the game! If any of you create content, feel free to share it. Great videos I can feature here in the news or even embed them as recordings on the Steam page, including a link to your YouTube channel. Everything that helps make the game more known is very welcome.

Thank you very much for your support and your feedback, I am really looking forward to your opinions on the update!

New Location: The Laboratory

One of the highlights of this update is the new area “The Laboratory”, which completes the story of KeepUp Survival and provides answers to what really happened on this island.

My game is deliberately not designed like every other survival game. Instead, it is meant to spark your imagination and give you space to form your own picture of what lies behind the island.

The focus remains on adventure, base building, and exploration, not on classic zombie or enemy combat. The game should always preserve its own unique style and atmosphere.

For those who still want some action with the undead, there is a free Zombie DLC. This is intended as an extra to cater to different tastes, without detracting from the original vision and the core of the main game.

Multi-Deck Pro

Another major update is the complete overhaul of the old map overview. It has been removed and replaced with the new Multi-Deck system.

The Multi-Deck not only shows you the map but also encourages you to explore more actively. You no longer see everything the island has to offer right away; instead, you now need to craft markers to mark important locations and find them again later. This is intended to keep the game more exciting and interesting in the long run.

In addition, the Multi-Deck now provides other helpful information such as:

Map overview

Time

Weather

Day progress

Flashlight

Along with this change, the previous display of this information in the HUD has been removed and fully integrated into the Multi-Deck.

Tape Recordings

From now on, you can find tape recordings on the island that reveal small pieces of information and background details.

A special feature: the voices were recorded by my little daughter. I think she did a great job, even if we won’t be winning an Oscar with it 😉 I’m very proud of her and hope this addition brings you as much joy as it does to me.

If you like the idea and would enjoy discovering more of these recordings in the game, let me know, there could be more coming in the future!

New Vehicle

From now on, there is a new vehicle in the game – more agile, sportier, and overall easier to handle.

The old buggy, which received a lot of criticism, has been removed and directly replaced with the new one. Players who already owned a buggy don’t need to do anything – it has automatically been swapped for the new model.

In the future, there will be further updates to make the vehicle available for multiplayer as well.

Castle Update

Several improvements have been made to the castle:

A collision issue that blocked passage was removed.

The stairs were adjusted, making going up and down much smoother.

A bug where animals could not move near the castle has been fixed.

6 PM Bells

As a small extra, the castle bells now ring every day at 6 PM. The sound can be heard across most of the map, adding a special atmosphere to the island – and it also carries its own meaning.

Weather Effects

With this update, the weather has an even greater impact on your gameplay experience:

In cold conditions , frosty effects appear around the edges of the screen, enhancing the feeling of an icy environment.

During rain, the screen visually appears wet, making you feel right in the middle of the storm.

These small details are designed to make the atmosphere and immersion even more intense.

Trophies

From now on, you can also find trophies in the game – such as skeleton heads or even a special weapon.

Loot Update

On Lost Island, all previously lootable vehicles have been replaced with new models. This now gives you a greater variety of vehicles to search through.

In addition, you can now also find loot at specific objects – for example, electronic parts can be discovered at the tractor. This makes exploring the island even more diverse and rewarding.

⚠️ Note on Loot and Savegames

In existing savegames, it may happen that the newly added loot objects are not visible. This mainly concerns the usual loot, but also includes some new trophies.

I am currently working on a solution for this issue and will inform you as soon as an update is available.

Camps

On Lost Island, there used to be small camps known as Safe Zones. These have now been thoroughly reworked:

No longer usable as Safe Zones.

You can still set your respawn point there as usual.

The camps have been visually redesigned and now appear more atmospheric and varied.

Character Update

The character has been reworked to make the gameplay feel more dynamic:

The attack animation has been improved and is now executed faster.

A matching sound effect has been added, making the action feel even more impactful.

Crafting

The heat lamp and the UV lamp have had their brightness adjusted.

Both lamps have also received a new look .

In the crafting menu, you can now also find the Multi-Deck and markers, which you can craft yourself.

Street Lamps

The street lamps, as well as smaller lamps that automatically turn on and off depending on the time of day, have been reworked and improved.

Optimizations

Numerous additional optimizations have been made to improve performance. As some of you may have noticed, performance on Lost Island is not yet as good as on the other maps. However, it’s important to me to ensure better support for older hardware as well.

Trees and bushes have been adjusted with sharper LODs to improve performance, especially on weaker systems.

Additional adjustments have been made to reduce the load on CPU and GPU.

Recommended Settings

For current hardware: use DX12 and TSR as usual.

For older hardware: TAA is recommended, and you may also try starting with DX11 for better results.

Time & Date

Due to an issue with date management, several adjustments have been made.

From now on, the date will be correctly saved and loaded, ensuring that the seasons work properly again. This means you can once more fully experience the change between summer and winter.

Note: In existing savegames, the days may be displayed incorrectly. This issue only affects old savegames and has no impact on gameplay.

All newly created savegames work as intended and display the date and days correctly.

Items

The description of “Cooking Meat” was incorrect and has been fixed.

In upcoming updates, further language versions will be updated to improve localization.

Controller

A problem when driving with the controller has been fixed:

The controller previously did not respond to accelerating or braking .

This behavior has now been corrected.

Sounds & Music

The background music on Lost Island and the Mountain Map has been renewed and now fits the game’s atmosphere even better.

In addition, several sound effects have been reworked, such as those for doors and vehicles, to make the gameplay experience more immersive and cohesive.

Main Menu

The main menu has been updated with new background music that better matches the mood of the game.

Under the Info button, you will now find two new entries:

Franchise

Latest Update

Clicking on these will open the respective Steam Overlay directly, allowing you to view the content quickly, without needing to open a launcher or browser.

Game Menu

From now on, you have quicker access to the “Skip Night” function in the game menu. A confirmation prompt has been added to ensure you don’t accidentally skip the night.

When using the teleport function (e.g., if you ever get stuck), a confirmation prompt will now also appear.

Note: The game menu is not a pause menu – the game world continues running in the background!

Guide Map

The Guide Map was originally intended to help new players get started in the game. In practice, however, it often turned out to be the first and only impression players had of the game. Many only tried this map and then decided whether to keep the game – which was also reflected in very short playtimes and refund requests.

My goal, however, is for players to experience the game in its full depth and make their decision based on the actual gameplay. For this reason, the Guide Map has been temporarily disabled.

In parallel, I am working on a new solution that will still make it easier for newcomers to get started, without reducing the entire game experience to a single map. This way, the first impression will be fairer, more exciting, and closer to the core of the game.

Admin Tool (Beta)

The Admin Tool was available in the game for several months on a trial basis. After careful consideration and on the recommendation of many players, I have decided to remove it.

The reason is simple: the tool distorts the true survival experience and ultimately takes away motivation, since it allowed players to spawn almost everything. Especially in a survival game, this is not beneficial and can quickly lead to boredom.

Important: The “Skip Night” feature will, of course, remain in the game!

I am aware that some of you may miss the Admin Tool. Nevertheless, I hope you can understand my decision and see that this is the right step for the game in the long run.

A big thank you to everyone who helped me with their feedback in making this decision!

Zombie (Beta) DLC

Zombies have been improved: they are now faster and deal more damage .

The running animation of the zombies has been reworked.

Work on improvements will continue – please keep in mind that this DLC is still in beta and needs further polishing here and there.

Tropical Island DLC

Minor optimizations made.

Camps adjusted.

Red Desert DLC

Minor optimizations made.

Camps adjusted.

Mountain Map DLC

Minor optimizations made.

Camps adjusted.

Supporter Pack DLC

The Supporter Pack is intended for all players who wish to further support the development of KeepUp Survival.

It provides no gameplay advantages, only cosmetic content.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who purchases this pack – your support greatly helps me to continue developing the game! ❤️

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!



Add KeepUp Survival to your wishlist and follow us to stay updated on news and discounts!

In Discord you have the possibility to follow the development and ask questions. https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr