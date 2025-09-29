 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20148818 Edited 29 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where Robin Hood’s damage did not trigger correctly

  • Fixed a crash caused by pausing the game with the space bar

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to build two identical buildings at the same time

  • Localization improvements

  • Fixed a bug in the Recruitment Camp that allowed players to recruit units before opening the building’s pack

