Fixed an issue where Robin Hood’s damage did not trigger correctly
Fixed a crash caused by pausing the game with the space bar
Fixed a bug that allowed players to build two identical buildings at the same time
Localization improvements
Fixed a bug in the Recruitment Camp that allowed players to recruit units before opening the building’s pack
V1.0.1 Patch Note
Update notes via Steam Community
