27 September 2025 Build 20148805
Update notes via Steam Community
- Resolved an issue with Shapeshift skill, which could result in losing an equipped item
- Magic items which transform single attacks into AOE will only affect their equipped hand now
- Slightly nerfed item of Mad Swings (-20% attack speed)
- Total Mayhem now applies Flurry on self instead of target, as intended

