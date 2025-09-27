- Resolved an issue with Shapeshift skill, which could result in losing an equipped item
- Magic items which transform single attacks into AOE will only affect their equipped hand now
- Slightly nerfed item of Mad Swings (-20% attack speed)
- Total Mayhem now applies Flurry on self instead of target, as intended
Hot Fixes EA 0.18.0.13291
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update