In the Temperate biome, many normal pieces are weak, and especially since seeds do not yield coins, it was difficult to gain coins in the early game.

The reason for this adjustment is that even after clearing the piece 20 times with 0 coins (effectively paying 20 coins), normal pieces like Potatoes and Mushrooms could still appear, which resulted in a significant disadvantage. This created a strong sense of disappointment when players drew the piece.

To address this, we narrowed the appearance pool to only Temperate crops, eliminating normal pieces and ensuring that players always gain a powerful piece. Additionally, to differentiate it from the Strawberry Seed while maintaining the uniqueness of the Mixed Seed, we raised its rarity from Normal to Rare and increased its coin value from 0 → 1.