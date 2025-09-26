Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the number of empty lots was not counted correctly when starting from “Continue” while owning Real Estate Agency.
Fixed a bug where the Pioneer was being destroyed even though its effect had not been activated.
Pieces
Changes
Mixed Seeds
・Changed rarity from Normal → Rare and coins from 0 → 1.
Reason for the Mixed Seed adjustment
In the Temperate biome, many normal pieces are weak, and especially since seeds do not yield coins, it was difficult to gain coins in the early game.
The reason for this adjustment is that even after clearing the piece 20 times with 0 coins (effectively paying 20 coins), normal pieces like Potatoes and Mushrooms could still appear, which resulted in a significant disadvantage. This created a strong sense of disappointment when players drew the piece.
To address this, we narrowed the appearance pool to only Temperate crops, eliminating normal pieces and ensuring that players always gain a powerful piece. Additionally, to differentiate it from the Strawberry Seed while maintaining the uniqueness of the Mixed Seed, we raised its rarity from Normal to Rare and increased its coin value from 0 → 1.
Changed files in this update