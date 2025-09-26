 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20148700 Edited 26 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix Patch Notes

  • Summary screen credits are now displayed correctly.
  • The "My Results" screen is now scrollable.
  • Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in the tutorial.
  • Obelisk shots now award credits.
  • Fixed a bug where blinking into invincible players could result in death.
  • Custom games now unlock correctly for players with the proper permissions.
  • Courses are now sorted by difficulty, then by name.
  • Added a "Quick Restart" feature for Time Trials and Scrimmage modes to skip the build phase.
  • Improved and rebalanced collision damage against world geometry.
  • Added item tier indicator to equipped items in loadout summary.

