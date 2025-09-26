- Summary screen credits are now displayed correctly.
- The "My Results" screen is now scrollable.
- Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in the tutorial.
- Obelisk shots now award credits.
- Fixed a bug where blinking into invincible players could result in death.
- Custom games now unlock correctly for players with the proper permissions.
- Courses are now sorted by difficulty, then by name.
- Added a "Quick Restart" feature for Time Trials and Scrimmage modes to skip the build phase.
- Improved and rebalanced collision damage against world geometry.
- Added item tier indicator to equipped items in loadout summary.
Hotfix Patch v0.8.1
Update notes via Steam Community
