This is a very exciting update for us as we've released the largest addition to the game so far in Early Access - The Witch. From Day 1, we've had the goal of making each character feel unique to play, and you'll find that pushed to the extreme with the Witch! Get ready to charge up Spells, and Pass to unleash a cavalcade of magical abilities at Death. Who needs dealing damage the normal way?

Naturally adding a whole new character, and one who bends the rules of the game, is a daunting task! Thank you all so much in advance for the inevitable bug reports that I imagine will fly in. We will be hotfixing and responding to a lot over the weekend!



We don't want to spoil everything in the patch notes - but suffice to say The Witch arrives with her own set of Relics, as well as a Spell addition to Relics that are not unique to her. She does not have access to every other Relic in the game, and as you play her you'll realise why!

Difficulty Changes & Other Fixes

We all want to go play the Witch, but there is one other important major change in this update - Difficulties. We've heard your feedback regularly that while Circle 4 is a brutal challenge, the rest of the game can be a little too easy at times. We agree, and have re-organised the first 3 Circles to provide a bit more resistance. You'll find Death using sets of items borrowed from the characters in Circles 2 & 3, as well as him gaining his once-per-turn Perfect Banking in Circle 1, albeit later on. Let us know how you find these, we'll be watching eagerly!

There is also a large amount of fixes to issues both minor & large in this update, as the last few weeks of reports have been addressed. We've also implemented new styles and assets for numerous tooltips & graphics throughout the game to bring them more up to an intended quality.

Go break The Witch! Let us know how you find her, and most of all we hope you enjoy her. Thanks once more for all of your invaluable help in this Early Access period! We are a two man team and couldn't do this without you.

