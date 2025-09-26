Changes
- Seekers have lower acceleration.
- Increased machine gun damage.
- Increased hover turret damage.
- Hover turrets are now one-way platforms.
- Player ghosts now deal a small amount of damage.
- Changed monster button spawn positions.
