26 September 2025 Build 20148480 Edited 26 September 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Seekers have lower acceleration.
  • Increased machine gun damage.
  • Increased hover turret damage.
  • Hover turrets are now one-way platforms.
  • Player ghosts now deal a small amount of damage.
  • Changed monster button spawn positions.

