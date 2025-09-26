The $15 subscription for unlimited use of the Gemini-Flash-Lite model is now available! Additionally, users receive 25 free uses of the model for free daily.



For players who've already launched the game before, to use this model, ensure to set it to Gemini-Flash-Lite in your game settings.

Skaldsong 1.2.6:

- Added a $15 subscription for unlimited use of the Gemini-Flash-Lite model. Purchasable in the in-game store.

- Added 25 (Subject to change) free actions/generations/summaries a day using the Gemini-Flash-Lite model.

- Modified Gemini-Flash-Lite to be the default text model for all settings.

- Modified for all fonts installed to your system to be available as selections.

- Modified 'Buy Credits' window to be the 'Store' window.

- Replaced font size buttons in the chat box with a dropdown selector.

- Fixed sliders shrinking with higher font sizes.

- Fixed quotation marks terminating tags unexpectantly.