Endgame Missions

Final story missions have been fully implemented.

Missions Reworked

Missions have been adjusted for better balance and variety.

UI Improvements

Polished interface for smoother player experience.

Language Polish

Improved localization and consistency across all in-game text.

Influence Mission Indicator Fixed

Yellow light now activates properly during the Influence mission.

Dock Request Fixed

Pressing "F" to request docking now works reliably.

Oracle Planet Bug Fixed

Oracle station is no longer placed inside the planet.

Headquarters Speed Fixed

Headquarters rotation speed reduced; boost no longer required to catch up.

Mouse Fire Lock Fixed

Firing is now disabled while the mouse cursor is visible.

Mission Overlay Fixed

Overlay no longer crashes when no missions or multiple missions are active.

Hyperdrive Prompt Fixed

"Press T to hyperdrive" message now correctly disappears during travel.

Gate Prompt Fixed

Prompt no longer persists after leaving a gate.

Consumables Save Bug Fixed

Oxygen, food, medkits, and repair kits now decrease properly after saving.

Mouse Manager Save Bug Fixed

Mouse management loop no longer breaks after saving.

Enemy Spawn Save Bug Fixed

Enemies now spawn correctly after loading a save.

Dock Save Bug Fixed

Docking no longer closes instantly after saving.

