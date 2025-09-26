Endgame Missions
Final story missions have been fully implemented.
Missions Reworked
Missions have been adjusted for better balance and variety.
UI Improvements
Polished interface for smoother player experience.
Language Polish
Improved localization and consistency across all in-game text.
Influence Mission Indicator Fixed
Yellow light now activates properly during the Influence mission.
Dock Request Fixed
Pressing "F" to request docking now works reliably.
Oracle Planet Bug Fixed
Oracle station is no longer placed inside the planet.
Headquarters Speed Fixed
Headquarters rotation speed reduced; boost no longer required to catch up.
Mouse Fire Lock Fixed
Firing is now disabled while the mouse cursor is visible.
Mission Overlay Fixed
Overlay no longer crashes when no missions or multiple missions are active.
Hyperdrive Prompt Fixed
"Press T to hyperdrive" message now correctly disappears during travel.
Gate Prompt Fixed
Prompt no longer persists after leaving a gate.
Consumables Save Bug Fixed
Oxygen, food, medkits, and repair kits now decrease properly after saving.
Mouse Manager Save Bug Fixed
Mouse management loop no longer breaks after saving.
Enemy Spawn Save Bug Fixed
Enemies now spawn correctly after loading a save.
Dock Save Bug Fixed
Docking no longer closes instantly after saving.
