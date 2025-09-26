 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20148319 Edited 26 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HIGHLIGHTS

Restaurant UIs now render correctly.

Market UI no longer shows items in red when the player has enough money.

Broom no longer disappears when moving to the next day.

-BUG FIXES-

UI / UX

Fixed restaurant UI display issues.

Fixed market UI money check issue (items showing as unaffordable despite having enough).

Corrected card description errors.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed duplication exploit with “Itep” object.

Fixed duplication bug on the Toolbench.

Fixed broom deletion when progressing to the next day.

Fixed walls allowing camera to look through them.

Fixed malfunctioning door behavior.

