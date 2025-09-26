 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20148315 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Actually properly fixed Focus mode inputs being blocked if the mouse is on moving rectangles. The glitch was still occuring in world 1 only.

  • Fixed a slightly misplaced element on level 99, and tweaked the last section of it to make it a bit easier

  • Slightly moved the fan in level 50 to give slightly more leeway

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3925221
