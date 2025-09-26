Actually properly fixed Focus mode inputs being blocked if the mouse is on moving rectangles. The glitch was still occuring in world 1 only.
Fixed a slightly misplaced element on level 99, and tweaked the last section of it to make it a bit easier
Slightly moved the fan in level 50 to give slightly more leeway
