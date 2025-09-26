 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20148248 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix
Crash Fixes
Fix for several Stack Overflow Crashes

Performance
Fix perf degradation related to Butchering Corpses (can yield large gains in old saves)
Improve Performance of World Sim

Alignment & Kingdom Size Preference
Fix bug that allowed out of date Alignment or Kingdom Size Preferences to stick around
Thanks for the report!

Negotiations
Fix bug that allowed the same Concession to be added to a Negotiation multiple times
Thanks for the report!

Shadows
Add Dynamic Shadow Quality Support and Setting
Dynamically brings Shadow distance in to increase quality based on zoom level and camera angle

Workbenches
Fix bug that could cause permanent Exclamation Icons after Crating
Thanks for the report!Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
