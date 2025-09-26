Hotfix

Crash Fixes

Fix for several Stack Overflow Crashes



Performance

Fix perf degradation related to Butchering Corpses (can yield large gains in old saves)

Improve Performance of World Sim



Alignment & Kingdom Size Preference

Fix bug that allowed out of date Alignment or Kingdom Size Preferences to stick around

Thanks for the report!



Negotiations

Fix bug that allowed the same Concession to be added to a Negotiation multiple times

Thanks for the report!



Shadows

Add Dynamic Shadow Quality Support and Setting

Dynamically brings Shadow distance in to increase quality based on zoom level and camera angle



Workbenches

Fix bug that could cause permanent Exclamation Icons after Crating

Thanks for the report! Restart the game and steam to pick it up!