Crash FixesRestart the game and steam to pick it up!
Fix for several Stack Overflow Crashes
Performance
Fix perf degradation related to Butchering Corpses (can yield large gains in old saves)
Improve Performance of World Sim
Alignment & Kingdom Size Preference
Fix bug that allowed out of date Alignment or Kingdom Size Preferences to stick around
Thanks for the report!
Negotiations
Fix bug that allowed the same Concession to be added to a Negotiation multiple times
Thanks for the report!
Shadows
Add Dynamic Shadow Quality Support and Setting
Dynamically brings Shadow distance in to increase quality based on zoom level and camera angle
Workbenches
Fix bug that could cause permanent Exclamation Icons after Crating
Thanks for the report!
Noble Fates 0.30.4.7 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update