Patch 0.1 fixes enemy spawning issues, includes some minor AI tweaks, addresses other small bugs, and introduces a new Special for Otto Ozempicus.

New Special

Otto Ocempicus got a new Special: Firebombs

This also introduces the concept of explosions and damage areas to the game, paving the way for future features like traps and other elemental damage types.

Fixes

Fixed issues where enemies would not spawn/despawn, locking the player in an area.

Thera's spawned Karens now level with her.

Magic damage no longer exceeds an enemy's health.

Fixed an issue where AI would stop attacking.

Enemies are now more aware of the range of the weapons they carry.

GFX Settings

Added more settings to the game to help achieve more stable performance across different hardware.

If you are experiencing crashes (particularly with RTX 30XX Series, especially 3060 and 3060Ti) and updating your drivers or lowering your overall settings to High or Medium does not help, please try disabling Hardware Raytracing and then Lumen Reflections. If that does not resolve the issue, try disabling Lumen entirely. If you have a modern video card, you can also disable Texture Streaming to help with frame spikes.

Whats Next

We plan to release one or two small patches soon, focusing on fixes, balancing, and some UI updates. Following that, we will release an update with new content to expand the game.



Note

Please update to the latest version, as only players with the same version can connect and play together.



Thank you!

Thank you to all the players who've already dived into Morgenstern—your early adventures are lighting the way for us!