Supporter Pack Now Available!

If you like the game and want to give us a little extra support here is your chance! The Supporter pack DLC gives you access to 3 new hats. You can equip them in the cosmetic menu in the lobby.



Pig Bot Hat: This is Pig Bot, He is our mascot. He will sit atop your head and judge your enemies from his metallic throne. (The throne being your head).

Gilded Pig Bot Hat: This is Pig Bot, but he is made of solid gold. 1 schmillion karat gold. No I do not know how karat works but neither does Pig Bot.

Test Hat: This is the hat I made for testing costumes when they were being implemented. I guess you can have it too. You can feel like a real work in progress as you wear it. At the end of the day, aren't we all? (Also it has a little extra secret)