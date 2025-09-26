Changes - World 1 First Half can now only drop a maximum of Grade 1 Guns.

- World 1 Second Half can now only drop a maximum of Grade 2 Guns.

- Shops can still sell +1 level of Grade, however the price has been increased from 60 to 75.

- Chip Shops +1 Level of Grade has been reduced from 75 to 60.

Dev Note: There was far too much power coming from weapons early on and there was a Meta built around pushing for Grade 5 weapons before Logan which was a huge power boost. This will bring it more in line and make it more controllable. This also means that skipping on Weapon Chests/Shops is okay as they upgrade as you progress.

- Weapon Grade bonus damage changed from +10 to 25% per Grade.

- Double Tap PPM from 2PPM -> 6PPM at Base.

Bug Fixes - Fixed an issue where you could buy items when unpausing the game on controller.

- Spinners should no longer go through walls. (I hope)

- Laser turrets shouldn't have weird clipping on some levels now.

- Pausing during the countdown doesn't un-pause the game now.

- Swapping weapons shouldn't cause a muzzle flash anymore.

Known Bugs - Score is sometimes showing as 23,000 in some rooms. Added debugging to help track down the issue.

- Unable to continue your run on your first ever run.

- Completing a room too fast might cause the room to not complete. You can return to hub and continue run to fix this.

- Race Rooms may always reward you with an "S" Score.

- Doing an infinite run that goes on a very long time could cause issues with Chips and chests.