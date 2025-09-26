 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20147999
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

- World 1 First Half can now only drop a maximum of Grade 1 Guns.
- World 1 Second Half can now only drop a maximum of Grade 2 Guns.
- Shops can still sell +1 level of Grade, however the price has been increased from 60 to 75.
- Chip Shops +1 Level of Grade has been reduced from 75 to 60.
Dev Note: There was far too much power coming from weapons early on and there was a Meta built around pushing for Grade 5 weapons before Logan which was a huge power boost. This will bring it more in line and make it more controllable. This also means that skipping on Weapon Chests/Shops is okay as they upgrade as you progress.
- Weapon Grade bonus damage changed from +10 to 25% per Grade.
- Double Tap PPM from 2PPM -> 6PPM at Base.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where you could buy items when unpausing the game on controller.
- Spinners should no longer go through walls. (I hope)
- Laser turrets shouldn't have weird clipping on some levels now.
- Pausing during the countdown doesn't un-pause the game now.
- Swapping weapons shouldn't cause a muzzle flash anymore.

Known Bugs

- Score is sometimes showing as 23,000 in some rooms. Added debugging to help track down the issue.
- Unable to continue your run on your first ever run.
- Completing a room too fast might cause the room to not complete. You can return to hub and continue run to fix this.
- Race Rooms may always reward you with an "S" Score.
- Doing an infinite run that goes on a very long time could cause issues with Chips and chests.

Changed files in this update

