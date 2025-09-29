We're adding the first half of the new endgame content: Darkness Beckoning! Explore three new endgame maps, including a new Remnant! Collect the Dark Set to help you defeat dark beasts, and challenge Raekar, the Dark Lich, to prepare for the trials that lie ahead!

Remnant Progress menu: unlock each Remnant, track how many times you've slain them, and platinate them to complete the list 100%!

Trial Progress menu: just like the Remnant Progress menu, this lets you cross out each Trial and see how many times you've completed them. Due to technical limitations, trial completions will begin counting from this release onward. We have been tracking your single-player Remnant kills, but this wasn't implemented for multiplayer bosses.

Quest List Progress: we've added a percentage counter so you can see at a glance how many quests you've completed.

We've added 14 new hairstyles to character customization.

Gervasius the Valiant now offers a Cloak of Mastery to players who reach 4000 Extra Levels.

New cosmetic: the Hero's Cloak! Players who have completed all quests in the Quest List can visit Moi in the Heroes Hall Tavern to earn this coveted cape. But beware! If a new quest is released, you won't be able to equip the cloak again until you complete it!

We've improved the Rogue's Ultimate Ability. Enter a state of pure frenzy, drastically increasing your attack speed and rendering you immune to all harmful status effects for the duration of the buff!