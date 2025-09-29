New Content, Features & Improvements
We're adding the first half of the new endgame content: Darkness Beckoning! Explore three new endgame maps, including a new Remnant! Collect the Dark Set to help you defeat dark beasts, and challenge Raekar, the Dark Lich, to prepare for the trials that lie ahead!
Remnant Progress menu: unlock each Remnant, track how many times you've slain them, and platinate them to complete the list 100%!
Trial Progress menu: just like the Remnant Progress menu, this lets you cross out each Trial and see how many times you've completed them. Due to technical limitations, trial completions will begin counting from this release onward. We have been tracking your single-player Remnant kills, but this wasn't implemented for multiplayer bosses.
Quest List Progress: we've added a percentage counter so you can see at a glance how many quests you've completed.
We've added 14 new hairstyles to character customization.
Gervasius the Valiant now offers a Cloak of Mastery to players who reach 4000 Extra Levels.
New cosmetic: the Hero's Cloak! Players who have completed all quests in the Quest List can visit Moi in the Heroes Hall Tavern to earn this coveted cape. But beware! If a new quest is released, you won't be able to equip the cloak again until you complete it!
We've improved the Rogue's Ultimate Ability. Enter a state of pure frenzy, drastically increasing your attack speed and rendering you immune to all harmful status effects for the duration of the buff!
Added fishing spots to Fungi Island.
Eterspire Store
Fixed the shop preview for the purple Thaumaturge Cape, which was displaying the wrong color.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug that caused you to spawn at the wrong portal when leaving the Arachnid Retreat.
Fixed an issue where combat animations wouldn't play correctly on 144Hz screens.
Fixed an issue that caused hitsplats to behave incorrectly on 144Hz screens.
Fixed a lot of typos (but don't worry, we've introduced new ones)!
Other Changes
Heavily improved performance in Stonehollow and the Adventurers' Guild. We've identified a few bottlenecks that were impacting how the game runs, and we'll continue addressing them to make your Eterspire experience smoother than ever!
Fixed and improved the Combat Progress guide, which listed a few milestones at the wrong levels.
We've temporarily reduced the player cap per world by about 20% to improve responsiveness.
Added a small tutorial step to the world map guide that explains where to find quests and hunts.
Added lovely little icons to the world map area buttons!
We've added a Borderless Fullscreen option to the Steam and Mac App Store versions.
Other News
298 accounts have been banned for using modded clients, which is against the Eterspire Rules. Burn!
Community
Our latest Custom Recipe community contest has ended. We received lots of super creative entries!
All event participants and winners have received their rewards!
Content Creator Bill el Botas held an in-game hide-and-seek event last Saturday. All participants have received their 300 crystals!
The event epithet from our previous community event, 'Walker in the Woods', has also been given out.
A new community event with crystal rewards begins later today! Check our Discord for more info!
Changed files in this update