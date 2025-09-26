 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20147944 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Ancient Altar Season Event is now live!

You can purchase the event pass here:

Changed files in this update

Shades Of Rayna Content Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link