Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋



Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!

This minor update focuses on improving accessibility by allowing full keyboard key remapping.



1. Custom Key Mapping

Previously, controls were fixed to the default key settings, which could feel restrictive or uncomfortable for some players.

Now, you can freely rebind keys through the in-game options menu. Any key you choose will be saved and applied immediately.

This gives you full control over your preferred playstyle and makes the game more accessible to different control setups.

I hope this new feature helps you enjoy a smoother and more personalized gameplay experience.

As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮