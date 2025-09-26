 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20147915 Edited 26 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Saint Candidates! 👋


Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Berserker Girl!
This minor update focuses on improving accessibility by allowing full keyboard key remapping.

1. Custom Key Mapping

  • Previously, controls were fixed to the default key settings, which could feel restrictive or uncomfortable for some players.

  • Now, you can freely rebind keys through the in-game options menu. Any key you choose will be saved and applied immediately.

  • This gives you full control over your preferred playstyle and makes the game more accessible to different control setups.

I hope this new feature helps you enjoy a smoother and more personalized gameplay experience.
As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3853641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link