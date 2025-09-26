Hello everyone! Update 0.5.0 is here! I apologize in advance for the two-month delay, which was due to my computer crashing in the middle of this past month. This update is also extremely large.

But enough apologies, let's get to the important stuff.

Changes and new features:

Dungeons have been added, including mines, underground dungeons, destroyed castles, pyramids, villages, and more.

A huge castle has been added to the snowy hills.

In each dungeon, you'll find various new blocks, mold, cobwebs, barrels, and crates that will drop items when broken.

There are also chests, some of which require special keys to open.

I also added notes, written in books that recount a bit of the past history, with more than 16 notes.

In another aspect, I rewrote the building code to improve performance. Although the building system is the same, technically speaking, it isn't.

On the other hand, I added another way to learn recipes. In dungeons, you'll find recipes for various blocks, armor, and tools, which you'll have to find to research and craft them.

On the other hand, I also modified the learning system, where the vast majority of items have now been reduced to a single learning process, where learning a specific block unlocks all its variants.

New creatures added:

Mummies and Zombies:

New blocks added:

-Wooden Painter, which will allow you to paint wooden blocks, also mentioning new red, blue, and green wooden blocks.

-Mould variants, broken barrels, and broken crates were added.

-Cobwebs and destroyed brick blocks were added.

-Ceiling and floor chandeliers.

-Dried blood.

-Castle chair, Jeryte throne.

-Snow cape block.

A new tier of armor and tools was added, the most powerful currently being Greenite:

This mineral can be obtained early in dungeons to obtain the pickaxe. Later, you can use it to go to caves to obtain the mineral.

The world creation menu and main menu have been slightly revamped.

Other details have been added. In the creative menu, you can now see the name of the creative menu item.

A new boss has been added:

The Great Minotaur. Killing him will grant you the Minotaur Key: