29 September 2025 Build 20147771
Update notes via Steam Community
* Better modding support
* Small text fixes
* UI tweaks
* More graphics resolution bug fixes, we hope.
* Allow kicking sheep from right-click menu
* Some setup and cleanup for future DLC releases

Changed files in this update

Depot 3238581
DLC 3302330 Depot 3302330
