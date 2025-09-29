* Better modding support
* Small text fixes
* UI tweaks
* More graphics resolution bug fixes, we hope.
* Allow kicking sheep from right-click menu
* Some setup and cleanup for future DLC releases
Update Notes for 2025.09.29
