26 September 2025 Build 20147690
Update notes via Steam Community

EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA

  • Adjusted loot probabilities to make it harder to find high tier loot. This is something we’ll continue to tune and improve.

  • Until now, all types of loot could spawn anywhere. With this update, we’re starting to change this so that only certain types of loot will spawn in certain areas. For example, only food items will spawn in the new Energy Plant cafeteria. This is something we’ll continue to change and improve with each update.

  • Extraction match outcome now properly shows the amount of value extracted, Seeker kills, and Angel kills

  • Made improvements to Extraction Match Outcome animation

  • Extraction points now appear when the player is near

  • Hit indicator colors will now match the tier of shield you have equipped

  • Fixed backpack items being left behind if a player extracts while holding the backpack

  • Fixed sights not extracting properly

  • Fixed ammo not extracting properly

  • Fixed teammates being able to destroy each others’ shield

  • Fixed stash sell price not taking into account quantity

  • Fixed purchasing ammo sending players back to play page instead of gear up page

  • Reyn - updates to the Docks

  • Reyn - overhauled the blockout at Energy Plant — this is still a work in progress and you’ll see more improvements soon

  • Reyn - added new experimental loot containers

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Significantly improved fog on various maps

  • Fixed fog causing materials to look too dark on PC — we left this on Quest as it had the unintended side effect of making Quest materials look closer to their intended PC look

  • Tutorial - fixed some soft locks and other minor issues with the reloading sections of the tutorial

  • Tutorial - fixed GEL not appearing in wallet after completing tutorial without a game restart

  • Tutorial - the target for learning bullet penetration now sticks out a bit to make it easier to see where it is

  • Tutorial - fixed loading into tutorial automatically every time you launch game if you never finished it.

  • Tutorial - fixed a soft lock if you die from grenade at the same time as completing that step

  • Tutorial - added new sound effects for completing each step

  • Tutorial - fixed some z-fighting and clipping

  • Tutorial - added a message for players leaving tutorial early to inform them that there’s a reward for completing the tutorial

  • Tutorial - locked player movement while choosing dominant hand

  • Tutorial - fixed observer mode being taken to the tutorial

  • Small server optimizations

  • Improved shader compilation time on Quest

  • Fixed Wassies playing walking sound effects after they’re killed

  • Fixed some server crashes with Artifact

  • Fixed some crashes related to matchmaking

  • Fixed some crashes related to Citadel

  • Fixed misc. crashes

  • Fixed REYAB hands sometimes clipping into the sleeve

  • Fixed blue artifacts on Citadel vista

AEXLAB

