EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA
Adjusted loot probabilities to make it harder to find high tier loot. This is something we’ll continue to tune and improve.
Until now, all types of loot could spawn anywhere. With this update, we’re starting to change this so that only certain types of loot will spawn in certain areas. For example, only food items will spawn in the new Energy Plant cafeteria. This is something we’ll continue to change and improve with each update.
Extraction match outcome now properly shows the amount of value extracted, Seeker kills, and Angel kills
Made improvements to Extraction Match Outcome animation
Extraction points now appear when the player is near
Hit indicator colors will now match the tier of shield you have equipped
Fixed backpack items being left behind if a player extracts while holding the backpack
Fixed sights not extracting properly
Fixed ammo not extracting properly
Fixed teammates being able to destroy each others’ shield
Fixed stash sell price not taking into account quantity
Fixed purchasing ammo sending players back to play page instead of gear up page
Reyn - updates to the Docks
Reyn - overhauled the blockout at Energy Plant — this is still a work in progress and you’ll see more improvements soon
Reyn - added new experimental loot containers
GENERAL CHANGES
Significantly improved fog on various maps
Fixed fog causing materials to look too dark on PC — we left this on Quest as it had the unintended side effect of making Quest materials look closer to their intended PC look
Tutorial - fixed some soft locks and other minor issues with the reloading sections of the tutorial
Tutorial - fixed GEL not appearing in wallet after completing tutorial without a game restart
Tutorial - the target for learning bullet penetration now sticks out a bit to make it easier to see where it is
Tutorial - fixed loading into tutorial automatically every time you launch game if you never finished it.
Tutorial - fixed a soft lock if you die from grenade at the same time as completing that step
Tutorial - added new sound effects for completing each step
Tutorial - fixed some z-fighting and clipping
Tutorial - added a message for players leaving tutorial early to inform them that there’s a reward for completing the tutorial
Tutorial - locked player movement while choosing dominant hand
Tutorial - fixed observer mode being taken to the tutorial
Small server optimizations
Improved shader compilation time on Quest
Fixed Wassies playing walking sound effects after they’re killed
Fixed some server crashes with Artifact
Fixed some crashes related to matchmaking
Fixed some crashes related to Citadel
Fixed misc. crashes
Fixed REYAB hands sometimes clipping into the sleeve
Fixed blue artifacts on Citadel vista
AEXLAB
