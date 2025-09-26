Adjusted loot probabilities to make it harder to find high tier loot. This is something we’ll continue to tune and improve.

Until now, all types of loot could spawn anywhere. With this update, we’re starting to change this so that only certain types of loot will spawn in certain areas. For example, only food items will spawn in the new Energy Plant cafeteria. This is something we’ll continue to change and improve with each update.

Extraction match outcome now properly shows the amount of value extracted, Seeker kills, and Angel kills

Made improvements to Extraction Match Outcome animation

Extraction points now appear when the player is near

Hit indicator colors will now match the tier of shield you have equipped

Fixed backpack items being left behind if a player extracts while holding the backpack

Fixed sights not extracting properly

Fixed ammo not extracting properly

Fixed teammates being able to destroy each others’ shield

Fixed stash sell price not taking into account quantity

Fixed purchasing ammo sending players back to play page instead of gear up page

Reyn - updates to the Docks

Reyn - overhauled the blockout at Energy Plant — this is still a work in progress and you’ll see more improvements soon