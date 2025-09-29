Monster: Titan's Playground Version: 0.091 Dermatology Is Now Live!

This is the first content update since early access release, what we’ve been calling “the small update.” It contains the much requested skins system, as well as two new weapons, the harpoon and chainsword. We wanted to make sure we got some new content out before beginning work on “The Big Update.”

We know that lack of content has been a frequent complaint about the game and we agree. This small update is just the tip of the iceberg. The Big Update is planned to include a new missions system which will overhaul progression and add a lot more content. Paired with that will be at least one new map.

The current game mode will become the “custom game” mode, so you’ll always still be able to fight custom battles on whichever map you chose, while the missions system will provide tailored challenges, hand crafted for balance and fun, as well as a few novelty missions that will explore enemies and mechanics in more detail, like an oops all jets mission.

Plus there’s some major back-end changes that we think will make the game run better that we haven’t wanted to work on until we were able to devote the appropriate time to developing and testing them. These are the kind of behind the scenes changes that are big and scary and if they work correctly… no one will notice that anything has changed. Except that load times might be faster and performance might be better.

The Big update is going to take a while to cook. There’s a lot of new systems coming in the Big Update that are all tied together and will work best if they all come out together and not in smaller pieces. So for now, we present to you the Small Update:

New features:

Adds New Skins System!:

Purchase new skins for the monster with meta game points. Each skin comes with a side grade like faster weapon charging at the cost of lower health. Once unlocked skins and powers can be mixed and matched at will. The console for this feature can be found back in the lab room with the monster in the glass tube.

Adds Harpoon Gun:

A new arm mounted weapon for the monster. Mechs, vehicles, and aircraft hit with the harpoon gun will be pulled into melee range. If fired into buildings the harpoon can also be used to swing around the city like some sort of arachnid based superhero.

Adds Chainsword:

A second new arm mounted melee weapon for the monster that does continuous damage to anything it touches.

Other Changes:

-Added logic so that if a player quits the game before finishing the movement tutorial it shows them the first time movement select screen again. (No longer get stuck with a movement you hate before unlocking the ability to change movement in the menu)

-Changed the Anti-Missile Laser from being a toggle to a hold to disable. This allows players to still temporarily disable it if they want to catch a missile, but no longer have to guess about whether it is on or not since if they aren’t pressing the button, it will be active.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed bug where the monster’s hand could drift off into space if a mech detonated while a limb or core rip was in progress

-Fixed bug where monster could block its own minigun rounds which also counted towards the blocking challenge.

-Fixed scary bug where grabbing the mech torso could sometimes grab the core without a second hand holding the torso resulting in all sorts of strange behaviors and physics shenanigans.