 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Megabonk DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20147571 Edited 29 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all!

It's been a while, huh? Had a thought to make an update featuring what I had been working on between job changes, it's not much, but changes include:

  • Smaller memory footprint overall, just slightly.

  • Borderless window options.

  • Larger window sizes. The game still renders at 1080p, but at least the game window won't be microscopic on 4k monitors. The reason I can't make it go to a higher game resolution is because the hand drawn animations were designed around 1080p. That'll teach me to not think about technology advancing.

  • Fixed a softlock when skipping certain NPC dialogue scenes.

Thanks again for playing and hopefully enjoying Cricket!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1381521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link