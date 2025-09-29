Hey all!

It's been a while, huh? Had a thought to make an update featuring what I had been working on between job changes, it's not much, but changes include:

Smaller memory footprint overall, just slightly.

Borderless window options.

Larger window sizes. The game still renders at 1080p, but at least the game window won't be microscopic on 4k monitors. The reason I can't make it go to a higher game resolution is because the hand drawn animations were designed around 1080p. That'll teach me to not think about technology advancing.

Fixed a softlock when skipping certain NPC dialogue scenes.

Thanks again for playing and hopefully enjoying Cricket!