New Features
- Added 8 new palettes.
- Desktop icon now matches current palette.
Changes
- Wind event now has randomized durations.
- Due to a refactor of the save format, cosmetics and palette have been reset to defaults.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where volume wouldn't save.
- Fixed bug where monster button would stop working after taking enough damage.
- Fixed bug where monster button cost wouldn't display correctly on connected peers.
- Fixed bug where certain sounds wouldn't play on connected peers.
- Fixed bug where cat would disappear early on connected peers.
- Fixed bug where "Doors Closed" event wouldn't appear correctly on connected peers.
- Fixed bug where connected peers couldn't go through portals.
