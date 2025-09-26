 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20147517 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added 8 new palettes.
  • Desktop icon now matches current palette.

Changes

  • Wind event now has randomized durations.
  • Due to a refactor of the save format, cosmetics and palette have been reset to defaults.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where volume wouldn't save.
  • Fixed bug where monster button would stop working after taking enough damage.
  • Fixed bug where monster button cost wouldn't display correctly on connected peers.
  • Fixed bug where certain sounds wouldn't play on connected peers.
  • Fixed bug where cat would disappear early on connected peers.
  • Fixed bug where "Doors Closed" event wouldn't appear correctly on connected peers.
  • Fixed bug where connected peers couldn't go through portals.

Changed files in this update

