27 September 2025 Build 20147508 Edited 27 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Swamp Map: Fixed issue where the boss would not appear

  • Dialogs: Fixed interaction working only with the mouse

  • Laser Evolution – Focused Beam: Damage 100 → 200, Cooldown 5 → 3

  • Laser Evolution – Prismatic Laser: Damage 80 → 150

  • Laser Evolution – Double Rainbow: Damage 20 → 100, Rotation Speed 20 → 45

  • Settings: General visual adjustments to the settings screen

  • Accessibility: Added option to enable outline on the chicken

  • Accessibility: Added option to disable instruction texts at the start of a run

  • Accessories: Updated icon for the Magnet accessory

  • UI: Updated visuals for gold amount display during gameplay

  • Chicken Selection: Tooltip updated to include status and proper descriptions

  • Stars (Supernova Evolution): Fixed bug where near-death enemies could reappear for 1 frame after dying

  • Deggter Relic: Now summons collectible bushes

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

