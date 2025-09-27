Swamp Map: Fixed issue where the boss would not appear
Dialogs: Fixed interaction working only with the mouse
Laser Evolution – Focused Beam: Damage 100 → 200, Cooldown 5 → 3
Laser Evolution – Prismatic Laser: Damage 80 → 150
Laser Evolution – Double Rainbow: Damage 20 → 100, Rotation Speed 20 → 45
Settings: General visual adjustments to the settings screen
Accessibility: Added option to enable outline on the chicken
Accessibility: Added option to disable instruction texts at the start of a run
Accessories: Updated icon for the Magnet accessory
UI: Updated visuals for gold amount display during gameplay
Chicken Selection: Tooltip updated to include status and proper descriptions
Stars (Supernova Evolution): Fixed bug where near-death enemies could reappear for 1 frame after dying
Deggter Relic: Now summons collectible bushes
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update