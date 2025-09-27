Swamp Map: Fixed issue where the boss would not appear

Dialogs: Fixed interaction working only with the mouse

Laser Evolution – Focused Beam: Damage 100 → 200, Cooldown 5 → 3

Laser Evolution – Prismatic Laser: Damage 80 → 150

Laser Evolution – Double Rainbow: Damage 20 → 100, Rotation Speed 20 → 45

Settings: General visual adjustments to the settings screen

Accessibility: Added option to enable outline on the chicken

Accessibility: Added option to disable instruction texts at the start of a run

Accessories: Updated icon for the Magnet accessory

UI: Updated visuals for gold amount display during gameplay

Chicken Selection: Tooltip updated to include status and proper descriptions

Stars (Supernova Evolution): Fixed bug where near-death enemies could reappear for 1 frame after dying

Deggter Relic: Now summons collectible bushes

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!