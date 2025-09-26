- Assembler and Refinery now prompt the player to “Enable/Disable Port” and show the current port state.
- Add anti-aliasing method setting.
Balance:
- Underground conveyors can now be extended across a 5 tile gap (underneath Assemblers).
- Updated the conveyor belt texture.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed another bug with the science labs stalling.
- Fixed another bug with the mining drones not being able to detect large asteroids.
- Fixed station self destruct only working once per session.
- Fixed Advance Plates tooltip showing the wrong research value.
- When enabling autopilot, the ship will restart its orders if they’ve been completed.
- When disabling autopilot, the ship will come to a dead stop if not being piloted.
- Fixed the designer disassemble mode not working after using eyedropper.
- Fixed “Enabled/Disabled” not being refreshed in the Autopilot window.
- Fixed current order not being saved.
- Fixed flipped text in the Dock and Shipyard.
- Unstuck now resets the player’s rotation.
- Fixed disassembly mode overlay blocking pause menu interaction.
- Removed incorrect starter station building details.
Changed files in this update