26 September 2025 Build 20147504 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Feature:
  • Assembler and Refinery now prompt the player to “Enable/Disable Port” and show the current port state.
  • Add anti-aliasing method setting.


Balance:
  • Underground conveyors can now be extended across a 5 tile gap (underneath Assemblers).
  • Updated the conveyor belt texture.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed another bug with the science labs stalling.
  • Fixed another bug with the mining drones not being able to detect large asteroids.
  • Fixed station self destruct only working once per session.
  • Fixed Advance Plates tooltip showing the wrong research value.
  • When enabling autopilot, the ship will restart its orders if they’ve been completed.
  • When disabling autopilot, the ship will come to a dead stop if not being piloted.
  • Fixed the designer disassemble mode not working after using eyedropper.
  • Fixed “Enabled/Disabled” not being refreshed in the Autopilot window.
  • Fixed current order not being saved.
  • Fixed flipped text in the Dock and Shipyard.
  • Unstuck now resets the player’s rotation.
  • Fixed disassembly mode overlay blocking pause menu interaction.
  • Removed incorrect starter station building details.

