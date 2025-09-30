Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that soft locked some players at a very special kiosk. Deposit those plorts!
- Twin Slimes (and Largos) stay put in their corrals as the homebodies they’re meant to be
- Treasure pod pop-ups now correctly pop-up
If you think you’re experiencing a new bug, please take a moment to review our Known Issues page as the team may already be working on a fix. If you don’t see your particular bug listed, submit a ticket so the team can investigate.
A big wiggly thanks to you, Ranchers!
