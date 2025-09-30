 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20147501
Update notes via Steam Community


Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a bug that soft locked some players at a very special kiosk. Deposit those plorts!
  • Twin Slimes (and Largos) stay put in their corrals as the homebodies they’re meant to be
  • Treasure pod pop-ups now correctly pop-up
This patch is only the first bugfix and players should anticipate another drop to cover some of the other bug reports the team has received. We appreciate your patience and understanding as the team remains heads down on the next round of bugfixes.

If you think you’re experiencing a new bug, please take a moment to review our Known Issues page as the team may already be working on a fix. If you don’t see your particular bug listed, submit a ticket so the team can investigate.

A big wiggly thanks to you, Ranchers!

