This update required major system changes, so we had to reset existing save files. We know that’s painful. The upside is a more stable foundation going forward—and your progress will be safer with the new Cloud Save system.
New Features
Meteor (New Hazard)
Meteors can destroy Hovertrucks on impact
You’ll hear a meteor fall warning sound before impact—use that window to redirect your trucks out of danger.
Cloud Save implemented
Your progress is now synced and safer between sessions.
Bug Fixes
HoverTruck AI priorities
Fixed a behavior where trucks overly prioritized Refineries. Now, if there are enough trucks serving Refineries, additional trucks will route to Silos, greatly improving flow and game feel.
AI economy spikes
Addressed an issue causing AIs to generate unexpectedly high earnings from lands.
UI/UX improvements
Numerous clarity and usability tweaks.
Gameplay Changes & Balance
Attack-free mode removed. The non-attack game mode has been retired for a clearer, more competitive core experience.
More lootboxes per land. Each land now has 5 lootboxes, increasing access to attacks.
Lootboxes can grant Defense. With more attacks in circulation, lootboxes can now also award Defense to help you counter threats.
Increased drop chance: AirStrike and Cloud Seeding now have higher lootbox odds.
Fuel Bidding rework. Added Attack and Defense bidding rooms. With sufficient Fuel, you can reliably secure more attacks or more defense via Fuel Bidding.
AirStrike now destroys 30% of resources in the targeted Silo (down from total destruction).
Discharger, Hacker, Sonic Bomb, Silo Lock, Laundry duration reduced to 10 days
Cloud Seeding duration reduced to 15 days
The required upgrades to collect Chests and Lootboxes have been removed. You can collect them without prior upgrades.
Refinery leak penalty removed. We’ve removed the old punishment for refinery leaks. Instead, if a leak occurs, the mine’s resources spill rapidly, creating natural urgency without punitive effects.
