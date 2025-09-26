This update required major system changes, so we had to reset existing save files. We know that’s painful. The upside is a more stable foundation going forward—and your progress will be safer with the new Cloud Save system.

You’ll hear a meteor fall warning sound before impact—use that window to redirect your trucks out of danger.

Your progress is now synced and safer between sessions.

Fixed a behavior where trucks overly prioritized Refineries. Now, if there are enough trucks serving Refineries, additional trucks will route to Silos, greatly improving flow and game feel.

Addressed an issue causing AIs to generate unexpectedly high earnings from lands.

Attack-free mode removed. The non-attack game mode has been retired for a clearer, more competitive core experience.

More lootboxes per land. Each land now has 5 lootboxes, increasing access to attacks.

Lootboxes can grant Defense. With more attacks in circulation, lootboxes can now also award Defense to help you counter threats.

Increased drop chance: AirStrike and Cloud Seeding now have higher lootbox odds.

Fuel Bidding rework. Added Attack and Defense bidding rooms. With sufficient Fuel, you can reliably secure more attacks or more defense via Fuel Bidding.

AirStrike now destroys 30% of resources in the targeted Silo (down from total destruction).

Discharger, Hacker, Sonic Bomb, Silo Lock, Laundry duration reduced to 10 days

Cloud Seeding duration reduced to 15 days

The required upgrades to collect Chests and Lootboxes have been removed. You can collect them without prior upgrades.