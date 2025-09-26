 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20147395 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update required major system changes, so we had to reset existing save files. We know that’s painful. The upside is a more stable foundation going forward—and your progress will be safer with the new Cloud Save system.

New Features

Meteor (New Hazard)

  • Meteors can destroy Hovertrucks on impact

  • You’ll hear a meteor fall warning sound before impact—use that window to redirect your trucks out of danger.

Cloud Save implemented

  • Your progress is now synced and safer between sessions.

Bug Fixes

HoverTruck AI priorities

  • Fixed a behavior where trucks overly prioritized Refineries. Now, if there are enough trucks serving Refineries, additional trucks will route to Silos, greatly improving flow and game feel.

AI economy spikes

  • Addressed an issue causing AIs to generate unexpectedly high earnings from lands.

UI/UX improvements

  • Numerous clarity and usability tweaks.

Gameplay Changes & Balance

  • Attack-free mode removed. The non-attack game mode has been retired for a clearer, more competitive core experience.

  • More lootboxes per land. Each land now has 5 lootboxes, increasing access to attacks.

  • Lootboxes can grant Defense. With more attacks in circulation, lootboxes can now also award Defense to help you counter threats.

  • Increased drop chance: AirStrike and Cloud Seeding now have higher lootbox odds.

  • Fuel Bidding rework. Added Attack and Defense bidding rooms. With sufficient Fuel, you can reliably secure more attacks or more defense via Fuel Bidding.

  • AirStrike now destroys 30% of resources in the targeted Silo (down from total destruction).

  • Discharger, Hacker, Sonic Bomb, Silo Lock, Laundry duration reduced to 10 days

  • Cloud Seeding duration reduced to 15 days

  • The required upgrades to collect Chests and Lootboxes have been removed. You can collect them without prior upgrades.

  • Refinery leak penalty removed. We’ve removed the old punishment for refinery leaks. Instead, if a leak occurs, the mine’s resources spill rapidly, creating natural urgency without punitive effects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3518731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link