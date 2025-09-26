 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20147367 Edited 26 September 2025 – 19:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Going Up
The red balls that are dropping in the later levels won't drop directly on the player, making it easier and fair.

So Much Money
Collectables are increased in credits. Making it easier to get all the achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3942711
DLC 3982210 Depot 3982210
DLC 3982220 Depot 3982220
DLC 3982240 Depot 3982240
DLC 4003090 Depot 4003090
DLC 4003100 Depot 4003100
DLC 4003110 Depot 4003110
DLC 4003120 Depot 4003120
