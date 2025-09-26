Going Up
The red balls that are dropping in the later levels won't drop directly on the player, making it easier and fair.
So Much Money
Collectables are increased in credits. Making it easier to get all the achievements.
Updated Going Up and So Much Money
Update notes via Steam Community
