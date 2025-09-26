 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20147173 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear friends!
Today we have released an update that includes the following fixes:

1. Some historical facts have been clarified and corrected.


2. A bug related to an achievement that couldn’t be unlocked has been fixed.

3. A text (hint) error when descending into the basement has been corrected.

4. The visual appearance of the historical fact "Brodie Helmet" has been improved, especially the shape and helmet on the mannequin.

5. The visual appearance of the photo of Liam’s brother (interactive objects) has been improved.

Changed files in this update

