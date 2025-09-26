Dear friends!

Today we have released an update that includes the following fixes:



1. Some historical facts have been clarified and corrected.





2. A bug related to an achievement that couldn’t be unlocked has been fixed.



3. A text (hint) error when descending into the basement has been corrected.



4. The visual appearance of the historical fact "Brodie Helmet" has been improved, especially the shape and helmet on the mannequin.



5. The visual appearance of the photo of Liam’s brother (interactive objects) has been improved.