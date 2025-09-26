Noble Legacy - Patch v0.1.55285
Highlights
New Feature: Builder’s Lodge
The Builders Lodge built with the new Builders Tool Rack is a dedicated structure for the new Labourer job roles in which peasants assigned to labourer will construct your buildings for you!
New Feature: Labourer Role
New Feature: Building Framing System
A new build system is in place with the all new building framing system - where you can plan out your structures in which frames are placed for your villagers to build. You can swap between preview modes by equipping and unequipping your hammer.
New Feature: Hearth (Warmth and Fuel Overhaul)
Warm and Fuel has been re-designed by requiring Hearths to be placed in villager homes to properly warm them. Villagers will automatically maintain their homes fuel level as long as your market storage is fed sufficient fuel.
Balance Update: Hunger and Leisure
The day length has been updated, reduced from 52 minutes to 36 minutes. Villagers will still need to eat once a day, making them consume food more often
Villager behaviours have changed to prioritize food, and will stop working to eat if they become too hungry during the work day.
New Feature: Financial tracking
Financial breakdown available in kingdom menu
New Villagers: Hanz and Franz. These two villagers are our first tier 3 villagers (very high stats!) and also feature a new trait: Twins, which give them a huge morale boost when they work at the same location.
New Production Toggle: production furniture (e.g., forager’s basket) can now be enabled/disabled manually with Q.
Added new Halloween assets: scarecrow, gravestones, pumpkins, icons.
Expanded décor: new rugs, castle wall battlements, bookshelves, light posts, hearth, new crop visuals
Economy, and Kingdom Balance performed and ongoing as content is updated, added and new resources introduced.
AI & Villagers
Labourers have a priority system for deciding which building tasks to complete first, accessible from the Builder’s Lodge details UI.
Labourers will search manually for items if not in the storehouse.
Fixed issue with Acolyte work schedules
AI characters will now leave the settlement if unhappy for too long.
Updated morale system: Villagers now have unhappy animations
Villagers now have food in their hand when playing eating animation
Villagers’ morale UI now properly displays the total morale bonus/penalty for stacked effects.
Fixed: Villagers not finding storage inside their own building.
Bandit raid events are now more frequent.
You will want to ensure proper defenses and guards patrolling your village.
Villagers no longer generate incorrect negative thoughts after interacting with objects.
Villagers no longer generate less relevant thoughts
Harvesters are more efficient when gathering resources, harvesting multiple resource nodes before returning to storehouses.
Villagers will fuel homes with wood from woodcutters if no storehouse exists.
Introduced “Tired” morale debuff, applied when villagers do not sleep at night. Villagers will enter leisure state if they cannot find a bed.
Villagers will now fuel their homes from the woodcutter, if unable to from the storehouse.
Only villagers now use work schedules
Removed collisions from unconscious NPC’s
Gameplay & Systems
Added manual enable/disable for production furniture (e.g., forager’s basket) via Q.
Grid snapping improved: chairs now always face tables correctly.
Pre-built structures now correctly consume resources when placed as furnished or unfurnished.
Fixed crafting stations no longer allow recipe switching mid-craft.
Fixed several issues with wall, roof, and floor placement, including triangular walls and ceiling/floor grid alignment.
Fixed upgrade flow: resources are only taken/refunded once the upgrade finishes.
Added Builder’s Lodge building, now required for higher kingdom tier upgrades.
Food values and prices adjusted for better balance.
Optimized navigation, pathfinding, and collision systems.
Added default and auto-detect options for DirectX and rendering settings.
Fixed crafting recipe issues and missing food items after updates.
Fixed pond fishing interaction for villagers and players.
Fixed issue where villagers may have slept in their fellow villagers' beds if they did not have their own.
Updated Tech Tree balance, tier costs, and scenario unlocks.
When previewing Buildpart placement, parts will no longer hide when moved to invalid locations
Fixed issues with buildparts not being destroyed when no supporting pieces
“Might” (Strength) stat now reduces building time (up to 25% faster at full stat).
“Aptitude” stat now increases movement speed.
(Note: This will be subject to be adjusted and changed in future updates)
NPC movement speed is now increased when walking on Roads.
Fixed: Crop meshes now clear correctly after harvesting.
Farms updated: foliage spawns directly on the landscape and adjusts to elevation.
Fixed: Floating fences and fences disappearing when other building parts are destroyed.
Fixed: Issues with supporting build parts not destroying correctly (floating parts).
Fixed: Upgraded buildings now show the correct job type instead of “quarters.”
Buildings default name now has a number
Increased allowed interaction distance for building
World & Events
Bandit events now repeat and spawn groups across the map.
Added new Builder’s Building to tutorial scenario.
Adjusted pond fish volumes to better match pier interaction height.
Additional fixes to preventing weather in interior spaces
Most challenges now complete instantly after finishing objectives, no need to return to the quest giver.
Optional event warnings added to keep players informed of upcoming events.
Challenge actors will no longer spawn in large foliage
Fix issues with dialogue causing soft lock
UI & Systems
Visitors now show correct interact action when unconscious.
New Critical Issues Panel added to HUD (tracks morale, hunger, warmth, upkeep failures, etc.).
Fixed: Visitor menu now clears correctly when visitors leave.
Fixed: ESC no longer closes the settings menu unintentionally.
Updated morale info to display above activity info on villager cards.
New icon for Tethered NPC job.
Save/load menu improvements: warning messages and menu navigation fixes.
Fixed building details panel not hiding when hammer is put away.
Save/load menu polished (SAVE now shows as SAVE / LOAD).
New warnings when loading saves that may have issues after updates.
Rotated clock UI, such that noon is on top
Visitor details tabs better communicate what you’re seeing
All available worker types listed for buildings
Art
Added Builder Tool Rack
Added new rugs, castle wall battlements, bookshelves, light posts, hearth
Crop updates for wheat, flax, berries, and vegetables
Added Halloween event items including scarecrow, gravestones, and pumpkins
Updated stone roofing meshes (polish and collision fixes).
Updated bookshelf and tub collisions.
Updated visuals on T1 log huts with mud grout.
Updated Crops Visuals - Wheat / Berry / Vegetables / Flax
Improved lighting in the main menu and in-game environments.
Updated doorway models, stone and wood archways, and other build visuals.
Updated icons for crops, builder tools, and build menu.
Seasonal visuals fixed: season transitions now work properly in new saves.
Updated stone doorway, rope fences, railings, and shutters for better fit and visuals.
Updated water lilies to render with correct opacity.
Updated hearth and fireplace descriptions (added rotation arrows).
Added weather masking to logs, railings, and foliage (snow no longer piles incorrectly).
