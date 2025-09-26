Economy, and Kingdom Balance performed and ongoing as content is updated, added and new resources introduced.

Expanded décor: new rugs, castle wall battlements, bookshelves, light posts, hearth, new crop visuals

New Production Toggle : production furniture (e.g., forager’s basket) can now be enabled/disabled manually with Q.

New Villagers: Hanz and Franz. These two villagers are our first tier 3 villagers (very high stats!) and also feature a new trait: Twins, which give them a huge morale boost when they work at the same location.

Financial breakdown available in kingdom menu

New Feature: Financial tracking

Villager behaviours have changed to prioritize food, and will stop working to eat if they become too hungry during the work day.

The day length has been updated, reduced from 52 minutes to 36 minutes. Villagers will still need to eat once a day, making them consume food more often

Warm and Fuel has been re-designed by requiring Hearths to be placed in villager homes to properly warm them. Villagers will automatically maintain their homes fuel level as long as your market storage is fed sufficient fuel.

New Feature : Hearth (Warmth and Fuel Overhaul)

A new build system is in place with the all new building framing system - where you can plan out your structures in which frames are placed for your villagers to build. You can swap between preview modes by equipping and unequipping your hammer.

The Builders Lodge built with the new Builders Tool Rack is a dedicated structure for the new Labourer job roles in which peasants assigned to labourer will construct your buildings for you!

Labourers have a priority system for deciding which building tasks to complete first, accessible from the Builder’s Lodge details UI.

Labourers will search manually for items if not in the storehouse.

Fixed issue with Acolyte work schedules

AI characters will now leave the settlement if unhappy for too long.

Updated morale system: Villagers now have unhappy animations

Villagers now have food in their hand when playing eating animation

Villagers’ morale UI now properly displays the total morale bonus/penalty for stacked effects.

Fixed: Villagers not finding storage inside their own building.

Bandit raid events are now more frequent. You will want to ensure proper defenses and guards patrolling your village.

Villagers no longer generate incorrect negative thoughts after interacting with objects.

Villagers no longer generate less relevant thoughts

Harvesters are more efficient when gathering resources, harvesting multiple resource nodes before returning to storehouses.

Villagers will fuel homes with wood from woodcutters if no storehouse exists.

Introduced “Tired” morale debuff, applied when villagers do not sleep at night. Villagers will enter leisure state if they cannot find a bed.

Only villagers now use work schedules