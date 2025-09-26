🍹✨ Big Update Available! ✨🍔
Hey bartenders! 🥂
The new Barman Simulator update is finally here! 🎉
👉 Major new feature: the kitchen is coming to your bars!
You can now unlock the kitchen and cook up some delicious dishes 🍳
All while continuing to juggle service, cocktails, and managing your establishment!
Thank you again for your support and feedback — it helps the game grow every single day ❤️
Download the update now and show me your best bar-restaurants!
The kitchen is here !
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update