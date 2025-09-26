 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20147081 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🍹✨ Big Update Available! ✨🍔

Hey bartenders! 🥂
The new Barman Simulator update is finally here! 🎉

👉 Major new feature: the kitchen is coming to your bars!
You can now unlock the kitchen and cook up some delicious dishes 🍳

All while continuing to juggle service, cocktails, and managing your establishment!

Thank you again for your support and feedback — it helps the game grow every single day ❤️

Download the update now and show me your best bar-restaurants!

