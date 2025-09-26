"Esports Godfather" Version 3.0 is finally live!

Thank you, Coaches, for your continuous support and attention!

We know you’ve been waiting for this moment. After extensive polishing and testing, we are excited to bring you a more complete, more stable, and deeper gameplay experience with this brand-new version.

Please note: due to the large-scale restructuring in this update, certain functional mods may become incompatible and cause game errors. If you encounter crashes, we recommend disabling mods and restarting the game.

In the brand-new World Championship format

We have introduced a new "Global BP" system: In BO3 or BO5 matches, coaches cannot reuse heroes that have already been used. This will place higher demands on the depth of players' hero pools and coaches' ability to control team compositions. If the series reaches a critical stage, in the fifth game of a BO5, the system will unlock previously banned heroes to ensure coaches can deploy the most tactical lineup in decisive battles.

Additionally, we have introduced a new "Backup Tactics" system.

Starting from the "Challenger Series," coaches can pre-place player cards into backup tactics during the "Pre-Match Adjustment" and "In-Match Adjustment" phases. During the match, after hero selection is completed, coaches can retrieve the required cards from the backup tactics to replace existing player cards, making the lineup more aligned with current tactical needs.





The World Championship will be divided into three stages: Group Stage, Semifinals, and Finals:

• Group Stage: Opponents are determined by draw. You will play two BO1 matches against each of the three teams from the same region.

• Semifinals: After advancing, you will compete in a BO3 match against your opponent for a spot in the finals.

• Finals: Ultimately, you will face a BO5 showdown, where the champion will be crowned!

It is worth mentioning that in the World Championship, the frequency of version rule changes will be much higher than in other schedules, further testing coaches' understanding and application of team compositions.

In high-intensity matches, players are more likely to unleash their full potential. After each World Championship match, coaches can freely distribute the acquired skills to team members and have the chance to unlock more powerful Level 4 skills.

After the World Championship concludes, the system will automatically compile every highlight moment of the players throughout the tournament and convert them into points. When the tournament ends, the player with the highest points will stand out, and their name will be permanently engraved in the Hall of Fame. No matter how future versions change, their legend will be remembered by all coaches and players, becoming part of World Championship history.

The Conqueror series(Rogue Mode）

Based on feedback from many coaches:”We’re tired of the boring simulation management parts - we just want to play cards.”

To answer that, we’ve introduced the brand-new Rogue Mode. In Rogue Mode, we’ve added more training options and new progression mechanics, aiming to deliver a richer and more strategic gameplay experience for all coaches.

For more details, please click here.

League of Tactical Elite

We’ve received feedback from coaches who wanted more challenge and variety in the competition rules, so we’re introducing a brand-new league — League of Tactical Elite.

In this league, version rules become part of the BP phase. Instead of having a fixed monthly rule rotation, we’ve created a Version Rule Pool. At the start of each match, the system will randomly draw rules from this pool, and both sides will conduct a rule BP. Once a match is completed, any rules that appeared will be removed from the pool and will not show up again in the current round.

Gameplay Adjustments

In The Conqueror series: Interest has been adjusted to grant 2 Training Points for every 10 Training Points owned.

In The Conqueror series: The system now automatically records the last selected difficulty.

During the BP phase, coaches can now fully view the current version details (Gameplay Rules, Tempo Rules, Equipment).

In The Conqueror series: Difficulty 4 modifier adjusted - attempts reduced by 1.

In The Conqueror series: Free purchases for Hero Skill Training, Card Replacement, and Hero Pool Expansion increased by +1.

Adjusted probability distribution of hero skill levels in the The Conqueror series shop.

Adjusted Training Point cost for unlocking extra slots in the post-match Training Shop of The Conqueror series.

In The Conqueror Series, slightly reduced the cost for upgrading proficiency to [Specialist] and [Master].

Card [Warcry]: Battle Rhythm effect changed from extending 1 round → extending 2 rounds.

Hero [Matata]: Proficiency adjustment — Battle Rhythm Break bonus changed from +2 → +5 (also applies in Rogue Mode).

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Guilty Until Proven Innocent] stacking reduced from 8 → 6.

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Dominator's Spoils] farming efficiency bonus increased from 20% → 30%.

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Double-Edged Sword] received damage reduced from 10% → 5%.

Equipment [Giant Warhammer]: Attack Power bonus changed from +1% of HP → +1.5%.

Adjusted purchase costs in the Training Shop of The Conqueror series.

Adjusted probability of Player Traits appearing in the Training Shop of The Conqueror series.

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Elite Education] level-up timing changed from game start → first Operation Phase.

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Assassin's Contract] level-up timing changed from game start → first Operation Phase.

In The Conqueror series: Hero Skill [Bernoulli Effect] adjusted to Level 3; new effect: Knight’s Charge duration +1 round.

Adjusted player UI in the hero configuration screen of The Conqueror series.

Added Custom Modifier function to The Conqueror series (allows players to add personalized options when choosing difficulty).

Hero [Quinn]: In [red] state now always hits.

Adjusted AI BP logic in The Conqueror series.

Settings menu now includes an option for Quick Battle in Sandbox Mode.

In The Conqueror series: Master group schedule changed to 4 matches; World Championship schedule changed to 6 matches.

In The Conqueror series: Before the final match of each stage, if Failure Protection has not been used, players may skip the round.

Hero Skill [Cheating]: Effect changed - Quinn’s [Flank Protection] is now set to Red at battle start.

Optimized the logic for World Championship → Super League AI players’ World Points calculation.

Adjusted AI counter icon placement during matches.

Adjusted group draw mechanism in the World Championship.

Added Single-Side BP to Global BP. (To enable Global BP, reopen BP mode in the save file settings at the bottom-right gear menu.)

Adjusted initial points for clubs entering the Super League.

Added reminder for Global BP in Custom Options.

Increased player Hero Pool limit to 16.

Since we haven’t operated on Steam for a long time, we forgot that DLCs require approval, which will cause the DLC release to be delayed by a few days. Once the review is approved, we will upload it immediately.

Since the 3.0 version of Esports Godfather does not include the five new heroes, save files from the test version will not be compatible with the official 3.0 release.

Finally, we would like to once again thank all coaches for your long-term support and companionship for Esports Godfather!

The Korean and German translations are AI-generated. If you encounter any issues, please contact us on Discord. We may add new translations in the future, so if you have any requests, feel free to leave a message on Discord.

We will continue to pay close attention to player feedback and keep refining every detail to ensure that every coach can enjoy this grand feast of tactics and strategy.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Wpf6y7kFjp

Twitter (X)