- Fixed being able to use Taffy's teleporter through the exterior apartment wall after you unlocked it
- Fixed being able to access Tanuki’s workshop if you unlocked all of the manhole portals pre-Update, but hadn’t done Doggo’s ball quest yet
- Added a fix to repair save games that got to the workshop too early which made it impossible to complete Doggo’s ball quest
- Fixed an edge case where you were not able to talk to Beetle on Taffy’s balcony after loading a save game
- Fixed Capped Crusader not being ticked off as complete for users who’s save we previously fixed and set the correct hat count for.
- Fixed the completion percentage on the loading screen and elsewhere never reaching 100%
- Fixed quest icons appearing on the map for already completed quests
- Fixed “dig” prompt appearing before you unlocked dig ability
- Fixed ducklings rotating to face away when you entered photomode (they were shy)
- A handful of Cat Customizer fixes and improvements
- A few more things under-the-hood to increase memory and fix minor bugs
Update for Sept 26th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1177981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update