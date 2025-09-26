 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20146881 Edited 26 September 2025 – 22:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being able to use Taffy's teleporter through the exterior apartment wall after you unlocked it
  • Fixed being able to access Tanuki’s workshop if you unlocked all of the manhole portals pre-Update, but hadn’t done Doggo’s ball quest yet
  • Added a fix to repair save games that got to the workshop too early which made it impossible to complete Doggo’s ball quest
  • Fixed an edge case where you were not able to talk to Beetle on Taffy’s balcony after loading a save game
  • Fixed Capped Crusader not being ticked off as complete for users who’s save we previously fixed and set the correct hat count for.
  • Fixed the completion percentage on the loading screen and elsewhere never reaching 100%
  • Fixed quest icons appearing on the map for already completed quests
  • Fixed “dig” prompt appearing before you unlocked dig ability
  • Fixed ducklings rotating to face away when you entered photomode (they were shy)
  • A handful of Cat Customizer fixes and improvements
  • A few more things under-the-hood to increase memory and fix minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1177981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link