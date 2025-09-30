Hotfix #78 (1.9.2) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

Removed chain time to Block from Light 3 and Light 4 attacks.

Dev Note: We’re aware of the feedback surrounding the Audio / Visual cues for the Plasma Gunner and are working on a solution.

Improved visuals: the Plasma Gunner’s weapon will be slightly lit at all times.

Pacing - Fixed an issue where coordinated strikes had a 90% chance to occur instead of the normal 30%. This issue only affected Damnation and Auric level difficulties.

Fixed an issue where the ammo value in the magazine and in reserve of secondary weapons would be incorrect and/or receive incorrect scaling from the Ammo stat.

Fixed an issue that led to a significantly incorrect stagger calculation for staggered enemies in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where post-combat bonding conversations would not occur as often as intended.

Fixed an issue where subtitles would not display during the opening cinematic.

Fixed the difficulty requirement not working for ‘No Provisions’ penance. The description of the penance was also updated to more accurately reflect the requirements.

Fixed an issue where the Vigilant Autogun was listed twice in Brunt's Armoury for Zealot players.

Fixed an issue where the Plasma Annihilator frame had a wrong unlock requirements text.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to scroll through the talent tree with a mouse.

Fixed an issue where ‘Charged Strike’'s electrocution DoT damage did not trigger ‘Malefic Momentum’.

Fixed an issue where the player would lose the highlight on the selected character when moving through the characters in the selection screen.

Crashes Fixed a server crash which could happen when intense combat or multiple explosions were happening.

Fixed a crash that could occur by opening the Campaign Playlist before the mission terminal had fully loaded.

Fixed a crash that could happen if opening up the Cosmetics menu for Weapons and pressing multiple inputs at the same time.

Fixed multiple crashes related to Rotten Armour enemies.

Fixed a crash that could happen when removing the Keystone effects of Veteran ‘Sniper Focus’.

Fixed a crash related to using the Inspect action in the Weapon Cosmetics menu on a standard weapon appearance.

Cosmetics Fixed an issue where the tone on certain hair/fur colours had incorrectly changed.

Fixed some clipping issues with the head tube on the Zealot “Void-Farer's Hood” headgear cosmetic.