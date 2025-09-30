 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20146869 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, 

Hotfix #78 (1.9.2) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

Features & Tweaks

  • Scab Plasma Gunner

    • Improved visuals: the Plasma Gunner’s weapon will be slightly lit at all times.

    • Aim duration increased from 0.5 -> 0.75

    • Shoot cooldown increased from 1.5 → 2.4

    • Reduced power from 650 → 550

    • Reduced base HP 950 → 900

    • Limited spawn amount per difficulty.

    • Removed wall penetration.

    • Increased damage against fellow enemies.

    • Dev Note: We’re aware of the feedback surrounding the Audio / Visual cues for the Plasma Gunner and are working on a solution.

  • Ogryn Power Maul

    • Removed chain time to Block from Light 3 and Light 4 attacks.

General Fixes

  • Pacing - Fixed an issue where coordinated strikes had a 90% chance to occur instead of the normal 30%.

    • This issue only affected Damnation and Auric level difficulties.

  • Fixed an issue where the ammo value in the magazine and in reserve of secondary weapons would be incorrect and/or receive incorrect scaling from the Ammo stat.

  • Fixed an issue that led to a significantly incorrect stagger calculation for staggered enemies in certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue where post-combat bonding conversations would not occur as often as intended.

  • Fixed an issue where subtitles would not display during the opening cinematic.

  • Fixed the difficulty requirement not working for ‘No Provisions’ penance.

    • The description of the penance was also updated to more accurately reflect the requirements.

  • Fixed an issue where the Vigilant Autogun was listed twice in Brunt's Armoury for Zealot players.

  • Fixed an issue where the Plasma Annihilator frame had a wrong unlock requirements text.

  • Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to scroll through the talent tree with a mouse.

  • Fixed an issue where ‘Charged Strike’'s electrocution DoT damage did not trigger ‘Malefic Momentum’.

  • Fixed an issue where the player would lose the highlight on the selected character when moving through the characters in the selection screen.

  • Crashes

    • Fixed a server crash which could happen when intense combat or multiple explosions were happening.

    • Fixed a crash that could occur by opening the Campaign Playlist before the mission terminal had fully loaded.

    • Fixed a crash that could happen if opening up the Cosmetics menu for Weapons and pressing multiple inputs at the same time.

    • Fixed multiple crashes related to Rotten Armour enemies.

    • Fixed a crash that could happen when removing the Keystone effects of Veteran ‘Sniper Focus’.

    • Fixed a crash related to using the Inspect action in the Weapon Cosmetics menu on a standard weapon appearance.

  • Cosmetics

    • Fixed an issue where the tone on certain hair/fur colours had incorrectly changed.

    • Fixed some clipping issues with the head tube on the Zealot “Void-Farer's Hood” headgear cosmetic.

  • Mission Board

    • Fixed an issue where campaign mission debrief cinematics could play while pressing certain parts of the difficulty selector.

    • Fixed an issue where the background of the Campaign Playlist would be fully opaque once some campaign missions had been completed.

    • Fixed an issue where the Campaign Playlist could not be navigated using the appropriate inputs on a controller.

    • Fixed an issue where debriefs cinematics the player hasn’t yet unlocked could be viewed if triggering them with a controller.

Known Issues

  • There is a rare crash occurring when trying to equip items to a character. It is affecting players with old loadout preset data.

    • As a workaround we recommend creating a new preset, this should fix the problem. When we deploy a fix to this bug, some players might lose their preset - not their character, just the build preset.

We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link