KLAXON! The update that so many of you have been waiting for is here. We’ve been working hard striking off tasks on our Roadmap, and we’re thrilled to announce that save states are here. Whoo hoo!

We really appreciate that organising play sessions and sitting down for a few hours takes time and effort, and sometimes you just want to take a break from it.

So don’t forget to update your builds to 0.1.2025.9.26 and enjoy our new save state system.

Here’s how save states work.

Note: they are only available for the host/owner of the game.

The below scenario select screen is what you see when you click: Play > Create Lobby. We now show a list of available scenarios. You must select the scenario you would like to play. See below - the 'load game' will be grayed out.

Once you have chosen your scenario, hit 'select' and will be taken to the lobby screen where you can gather your players as normal.

When you play Eyes of Hellfire , you use ‘turns’ in-game. When everyone ends their turn, you go to The Gathering, a space where, irrespective of where you are in the Hellfire Club, you can chat.

Once the Gathering is complete, you go into a new turn. This is where the game is saved. It saves the LAST TURN . So, if you decide to leave at this point, you should be able to resume from that point.

You are now able to quit the game and load up a save state (if you want!).

You will see a list for the latest state to choose from by clicking 'Load Game' (see image above). There is one save slot per session (which is overridden each turn), but there can be multiple games/sessions to choose from.

N.B. Since it saved your last turn, certain things that happen in the new turn won't necessarily happen if resuming from a session. Your hands of cards might be different, offers that came up in that new turn might not appear on starting, you may not experience corruptions, etc.

Players are locked into their previous characters in the lobby and as of right now you can only play with players that you have previously played with (though you can start with fewer players - this is a work in progress!)

We’re going to learn as we go, too so let us know if you come across any major issues! We wanted to prioritise this for players because we know you’ve been asking for it.

Let us know what you think! But for now, we’re going to continue working our way through Early Access in the Lodge.

As always, if you have feedback for us (or want to report some bugs), join the Gambrinous Community on Discord here.