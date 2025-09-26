Additions:
Implemented multiple save slots, allowing players to save and load different progress files.
Introduced a free-fly camera that activates upon hero death in campaign mode.
Fixes & Improvements:
Resolved an issue where tooltips would remain stuck when upgrading a hero.
Fixed a bug where the Undead Draugr failed to deal damage during certain animations.
Corrected an animation bug with Goblin units.
Addressed an issue where units could spawn on top of the bridge in the Swamp scene.
Added language translations for all abilities (full translations for the rest of the game are coming soon).
