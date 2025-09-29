Hello everyone!



We just released a hotfix v. 1.6.22 addressing the commonly reported issues present in the Thread of Dreams update for Across the Obelisk.



Hotfix changelog:

Reduced health across all dream enemies, to improve balance and ensure a smoother Act ll–lll progression.

Fixed the issue where some effects are not consumed at the end of the turn.

Resolved the frequently reported startup crash issue on macOS with Apple Silicon processors



Thank you for sharing your bugs and feedback so far! We hope this hotfix will make your adventures with the new update smoother!