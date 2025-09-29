 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20146830 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We just released a hotfix v. 1.6.22 addressing the commonly reported issues present in the Thread of Dreams update for Across the Obelisk.

Hotfix changelog:

  • Reduced health across all dream enemies, to improve balance and ensure a smoother Act ll–lll progression.

  • Fixed the issue where some effects are not consumed at the end of the turn.

  • Resolved the frequently reported startup crash issue on macOS with Apple Silicon processors

Thank you for sharing your bugs and feedback so far! We hope this hotfix will make your adventures with the new update smoother!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Across the Obelisk Content Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit w32 Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Across the Obelisk Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link