Added 7 new pieces of gear : Raider Helmet (medium, T3) Fjall Hunter Helmet (light, T3) Knight Coif (light, T5) Berserker Bear Cowl (light, T5) Fledgling Mage Gloves (light, T2) Veteran Gloves (medium, T4) Guardsman Gloves (unique, medium, T5)

Added 2 new backpacks : Burglar Backpack and Trapper Backpack.

Added a new side quest: “Peculiarities of the Brynnian Hunt”.

When cooking, the recipes requiring vegetables or mushrooms will prioritize using the latter. The “Bribing the Bailiff” quest now requires one ruby instead of two.

” Anxiety”: the chance to put a random Attack skill on a 1 turn cooldown now scales with missing Morale, increasing up to 50%.

“Frenzy”: the forced movement now correctly targets the closest enemy rather than any nearby creature. The chances of forced movement and attacks increase each turn depending on missing Sanity, up to 5% per turn.

The rate of Psyche states activation now depends on the overall Morale and Sanity, making the transition between positive and negative states more gradual. In other words, negative states will activate more slowly when Morale and Sanity are at 40% than when they are at 10%.

Killing enemies while affected by “Ancestors’ Gaze” will now replenish a small amount of Lifestyle Sanity.

Lowered the decay rate of Rest Morale and Sanity.

Once per day, reading a new folio or a treatise will now replenish some Lifestyle Sanity.

Once per day, interacting with a “Fair” NPC will now replenish some Lifestyle Sanity.

Significantly slowed down the decay rate of Lifestyle Sanity and reduced its gain from most sources, reducing the stat’s volatility.

Low non-Situational Morale and Sanity are now easier to replenish with corresponding activities, making the recovery from negative Psyche less arduous.

Using Salt while cooking will now improve the dish’s Diet Morale.

Rebalanced the amount of Diet Morale replenished by dishes.

Revisited the Diet Morale. Previously, the rate of Diet Morale decay could vary drastically depending on the hidden meal variety counter. After today’s patch, the decay rate is mostly static, only increasing with hunger - the penalty for insufficient meal variety is now applied directly to dishes themselves, visibly reducing the amount of Diet Morale replenished by them (potentially going into negatives).

Added plates to Alda and Leif’s stock.

The material of most circlets and diadems was changed to gold, silver, or gemstone (from metal or leather), which means they can now be repaired only by the Brynn Jeweler or Darrel, rather than with Repair Kits and armor scraps.

Folios now appear more frequently as loot.

Fixed the Brynn Alchemist refusing to buy rare herbs.

Increased the amount of meat in the Brynn Butcher’s Stock.

Removed Commodity goods from the Fair Merchant’s stock.

The loot spawning on the storage room’s floor during the “Stolen Shipment” contract is now randomised.

Slightly increased the amount of gold in Ol’ Tott’s possession.

The Foragers arriving during the “Bloom” Settlement Situation now have a chance to sell Honeycombs.

Unlocking the “Local Informants” upgrade now instantly reveals the terrain around the Caravan Camp.

ARCANISTICS:

“Dimensional Shift”: added base damage and reduced the damage dealt for distance between targets, lowering the spell’s late game effectiveness while preserving its impact during the early game.

“Aether Harmony”: producing a miracle with “Mana Crystal” grants [-30% > -20%] Energy Cost to the next cast of the spell.

“Time Echo”: “Wormhole” replenishes [33% > 50%] Health and Energy spent over the effect’s duration when applied to the character themselves.

“Phantasm”: the Phantasm’s stats now decrease with each tile of distance from its summoner.

“Mana Crystal”: the Crystal’s stats now decrease with each tile of distance from its summoner.

“Aether Shield”: the effect’s base duration now scales with the number of learned Arcanistics spells. Each projectile or thrown item destroyed by the “Shield” reduces its duration by 1 turn. Removed the mechanic of dealing Arcane Damage to targets that collide with the “Shield”.

“Schism”: standardized the interaction between the Knockback/Pull Chance and the target’s Move Resistance to make it consistent with all similar abilities, increasing the spell’s effectiveness in most cases.

“Wormhole”: increased the base Range, but the spell is no longer modified by Bonus Range. The spell’s effect now also has an icon and a visible duration, which can be increased by “Lingering Incantations”.

Increased the minimal Armor Durability that Undead Mini-Bosses can spawn with.

Improved the Brigand Arcanist’s AI and ability usage in general.

Improved enemy AI and ability usage when fighting summoned entities.

The amount of Intoxication gained from “Miasma” can now be reduced by the equipped helmet’s Poison Resistance.

Increased the Situational Morale penalty when digging up graves with bare hands.

Increased the maximum duration of “Satiety”.

Increased the Rockeaters’ resistance to Bodypart Damage.

Reduced the duration of Smoke Bomb’s cloud to 10 turns.

Reworked the Crown of Benor the Dauntless.

Nerfed Wraith Warrior to better fit its intended danger tier.

Added “Distracting Shot” and “Leg Sweep” to some ranged enemies.

Increased the amount of noise produced by most actions.

Added “Regenerative Carapace” to the Crawler Broodmother.

Buffed the base stats and/or unique abilities of many underperforming Mini-Bosses: Husk, Crypt Keeper, Mortician, Restless Hero, Wraithbinder, Risen Marshal, Brigand Warlock, Beast Trapper, Robber Baron, Brigand Arcanist.

Rebalanced the stats of medium armor.

Reduced the proportion of magic damage dealt by high-tier Proselytes and the Undead.

Fixed the softlocks during some dialogues.

Potentially fixed the softlocks caused by skipping time during some of Leif’s events.

Potentially fixed the rare softlocks caused by shooting arrows.

Fixed the crash caused by picking up items from tiles with traps.

Potentially fixed the crash caused by using “War Cry”.

Potentially fixed the crash caused by equipping the Council Heater Shield in Brynn.

“Battle-Forged”: fixed the Crit Avoidance bonus being applied to all armor types.

“Aether Shield”: fixed teleporting prolonging the effect’s duration over the stated limit.

“Breakthrough”: fixed a mistake in the formula that was causing the skill’s Stagger Chance to be affected by the target’s Control Resistance instead of Move Resistance.

“Embodiment of Resilience”: fixed full blocks reducing the ability tree’s cooldowns by 1 turn instead of 2.

“More Blood!”: fixed kills granting a penalty to Abilities Energy Cost rather than a bonus.

“War Cry”: fixed the excessive delay after using the skill in certain situations.

“Resonance Cascade”: “Resonance” is now applied only to enemies.

“Mana Crystal”: fixed the incorrect Accuracy formula.

“Transcendental Anchoring”: fixed the cooldown reduction being applied twice when teleporting yourself and a summon (or two summons).

“Rune of Fortifying”: fixed the incorrect Energy Cost reduction for maintaining adjacent runic boulders.

The Hunting Nets used by enemies and traps now correctly take the target’s size into account when calculating the effect’s duration and the Net’s durability loss.

Net traps now use low-durability Hunting Nets, preventing them from being looted unless said traps are properly disarmed.

Fixed the Brynn Stablehand selling the Reinforced Harness before all prerequisite Caravan upgrades are unlocked.

Fixed the conditions for unlocking “Theory & Praxis”, “What a Time to be Alive”, and “Electric Boogaloo” achievements.

Fixed the animation issue caused by the Ancient Troll using “Rock Toss” on the Mana Crystal as it was being dispelled.

Fixed the collisions around Harpy Nests.

Fixed the rendering issue affecting one of the trees in Brynn’s Old Towers.

Fixed the issue causing freshly spawned loot to disappear from chests when opening them and clicking through the menus too quickly.

Fixed the glow effect created by “Mark of the Feast”.

Fixed the Manticore’s use of “Primal Aether” temporarily stopping the character’s stats from refreshing.

Soul Wells, Nests, and other similar inanimate entities now have proper immunity to status effects.

Fixed the Stun from “Wormhole” being instantly removed from the target if applied by reactivating the spell.

Improved the system for refreshing stats after moving, which should solve the issue with some effects having a delayed impact on enemies after they trigger a trap.

“From the Cradle to the Grave”: fixed the missing quest outcome, triggered by failing to bring the Cradle to l’Owcrey within the announced time limit.

“Fate of the Brewery”: fixed the incorrect dialogue line when delivering the Carpenter’s Plane in exchange for information.

Fixed village animals instantly recovering from “Coma”.

Fixed the interactions with doors while in smoke.

Fixed “Blood Spit” still creating a blood puddle after hitting a target protected by “Aether Shield”.

Fixed the Restless Hero’s “Last Stand” not working as intended.

Fixed the portcullis animation sometimes playing too fast when entering a dungeon with the “Trapped Entrance” modifier.

Graves’ visuals now depend on the biome they spawn in.

Fixed enemies not being able to swap places with one another.

Thrown items should no longer cause “Paranoia” hallucinations to flinch before vanishing.

Fixed Vision Range failing to refresh when changing equipment during the Rest Mode.

Fixed equipped Hunting Nets losing durability when delivering a strike with a weapon in another hand.

Fixed the possibility of shooting through the locked door during the Prologue tutorial section.

Tweaked the pathfinding algorithm.

Fixed the Hexer Talisman never appearing as loot.

The breakfast dish in the Golden Grain is now decided by the game ahead of time, instead of being generated when it’s served.

Fixed the possibility of occupying the same tile as summoned ball lightning after using “Wormhole”.

Fixed Leif not leaving the Caravan Camp when using “Supply Run”.

Fixed “Supply Run” sometimes failing to apply its effects to other Followers.

Fixed the broken “Supply runs by Leif” counter in the Statistics tab.

Fixed guards in the Brynn Jail inviting the player character to see Quartermaster Bern immediately after releasing them from the cell.

Fixed the exploit with free breakfasts in the Golden Grain.

Fixed the generation issue affecting the second floor in dungeons.

Fixed the cooking exploit with placing ingredients into a backpack.

Fixed the Archivist not using his abilities as intended.

Fixed the possibility of inspecting Wells of Souls while they are in the fog of war.

Fixed the Ancient Troll’s reaction to magma puddles.