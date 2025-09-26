- Replaced the dynamic crosshair that was added in v1.1 with more specific verbs and bound interaction keys on the screen for available interactions at any moment.

- Added explanatory monologue for some interactions that might be unintuitive and are unavailable at the time.

- Added more customer dialogue and improved the existing ones.

- Added a custom cursor.

- Improved UI slightly.

- Halved the size of interface text.

- Added Controls option to the main menu as well.

- Added emphasized effect on dialogue text.

- Improved the gamepad support.

- Cardboard boxes need to be unsealed before they can be opened now.

- Improved some of the sound effects and added some new ones.

- Fixed environment being visible for a moment at the start of the intro and the game.

- Fixed starting language being set to Turkish for non-Turkish regions as well. Now the default language is English if your platform language is non-Turkish.

- Fixed a minor issue with window mode where the game would start in a lower resolution.