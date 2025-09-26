 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20146735 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Replaced the dynamic crosshair that was added in v1.1 with more specific verbs and bound interaction keys on the screen for available interactions at any moment.
- Added explanatory monologue for some interactions that might be unintuitive and are unavailable at the time.
- Added more customer dialogue and improved the existing ones.
- Added a custom cursor.
- Improved UI slightly.
- Halved the size of interface text.
- Added Controls option to the main menu as well.
- Added emphasized effect on dialogue text.
- Improved the gamepad support.
- Cardboard boxes need to be unsealed before they can be opened now.
- Improved some of the sound effects and added some new ones.
- Fixed environment being visible for a moment at the start of the intro and the game.
- Fixed starting language being set to Turkish for non-Turkish regions as well. Now the default language is English if your platform language is non-Turkish.
- Fixed a minor issue with window mode where the game would start in a lower resolution.

