0.14.2.0



Additions:



- New Skills:

- Intermediate: Dual Wield. The hero's next attack will hit twice at once, both rerolling independently.

- Intermediate: Torment. The hero's next couple of attacks will target one enemy with increased accuracy and crit chance.



- Expert: Self Destruct. The hero explodes, dealing some damage to them and the enemy ambush.

- Expert: Resurrect: Revives a fallen ally at the cost of some of the hero's health.



- Hovering over skills now shows the cooldown in "ticks" and the skill energy cost.

- Added a slight "animation" to raids where the enemies will bob up and down with the timing of the raid's internal "tick" system for cooldowns on skills and status effects, to make the timing mechanics more obvious. (Every 2 alternations counts has a "tick".)

- Added some more missing particle effects.



Other Changes:

- "Reload" is now an intermediate skill. Intermediate skills are designed to mainly help the hero casting them, and Expert skills are designed to be more support based, as a result I feel it fits there better.

- "Smoke Bomb" is now an expert skill, and the cooldown has been reduced to buff it. Sorry, heroes with these two skills will now have different skills due to how the ID works.

- Projects now always have a 1/3 chance of being either a cave or slimy dungeon raid. Just to make automation more viable, players had a higher chance of running out of potions before as more raids are possible as you level up.

- The "Reload" skill now only works if the weapon skill is on cooldown.

- Heroes will now use bombs more with bosses.

- Raids should now have more variety in the types of enemies that can spawn.

- The Holy set now applies some stacks of a new status effect that does the same thing, but more balanced and useful.



Balance:

- Reduced the cooldown on the "Taunt", "Stagger" and "Concentrate" skills.

- A large amount of skills have had their skill energy costs rebalanced.

- Enemy special attack cooldown has been tweaked, it was working strangely before, it's now attached to the same tick system as regular skills. As a result, a lot of things had to be rebalanced and tweaked.

- The base fleeing success rate has been tweaked.

- Being in debt now impacts reputation, this happened in the Corporate Mode (was bugged, but it did) before as well, but it has been expanded.

- The Bleachers furniture's training stat has been increased to 0.4.

- Mimics (both of them) can no longer eat cursed and glowing relics.

- The rent is now more heavily impacted by how big rooms are.

- Some enemy drops have been made more common, namely unique drops.

- Guild Hall stats are no longer heavily impacted if a room isn't arbitrarily full enough. (The bar to clear for this was way too high.)

- Heroes will now target the Undead Necromancer less.

- The "Crow's Feather" relic now regenerates 60% of skill energy when a cursed enemy dies.

- Skill energy now regenerates slightly quicker.



Bug Fixes:

- The "Reload" skill had no proper cooldown associated with it, and now it does.

- Magic weapons (staff, tome, wand) are supposed to have a higher crit rate against enemies with higher defence. This was rolling off a really outdated old value and has been changed.

- Enemies were using the wrong information in battles when dealing damage, as a result a lot of things weren't working as intended. This has been fixed. (A lot had to do with status effects and tournaments, eg being frozen wasn't working.)

- The werewolf enemy had something wrong with it, don't know what it was but there was an issue with the code that should have been causing issues.

- Heroes should no longer get stuck in loops during dungeon raids if a chest is next to the goal.

- Explosive and Healing clumps are no longer considered relics. (They could break when you returned back to the guild even though they aren't taken back.)

- Fixed an issue with doors and windows in a guild hall that was greatly reducing the stats of all rooms in the hall.

- Smasha and Slamma's stomp attack now does significantly less damage.

- Some missing furniture sprites were added.

- Resizing popups before they're fully expanded no longer breaks them.