POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
26 September 2025 Build 20146650
Update notes via Steam Community
0.6.9b is now live on the playtesting branch to fix some issues I had seen and test if they are truly fixed.

No testing required until 0.7.0

Debug shortcuts are ACTIVE:
1 to save, 2 to load, 3 to delete the save


NEW

  • Backdrop/background
  • Take a break from breaking your brain with bouncing balls


CHANGED

  • Complete overhaul of the barrel puzzle in the province
  • Loading screen tooltips. Many quotes were changed to avoid risking copyright infringements
  • Gate to enter the desert town from the tutorial area
  • Increased spawned items limit to two
  • Remaking the boards glass panels (part 1/?)
  • More old assets replaced with new ones (part 2/?)


MAJOR FIXES

  • A bug related to portals
  • Some shadows being acting as invisible walls
  • A too easy to take shortcut in the desert
  • An issue related to loading inside the floor
  • Babel's Shadow
  • Autoclick on the first frame of activating [REDACTED]
  • Camera sensitivity taking the data from an outdated variable


MINOR FIXES

  • Autosave alignment
  • Made some bushes immortal
  • A door opening radius
  • A submerged platform material
  • Falling board-doors being interactable after falling
  • Collision on Babel's Door bothering the puzzle
  • "Controls" button in main menu not making a sound or changing color
  • Some items being too dark
  • Generic optimization attempts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3734211
  • Loading history…
