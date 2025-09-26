NEW

Backdrop/background



Take a break from breaking your brain with bouncing balls



CHANGED

Complete overhaul of the barrel puzzle in the province



Loading screen tooltips. Many quotes were changed to avoid risking copyright infringements



Gate to enter the desert town from the tutorial area



Increased spawned items limit to two



Remaking the boards glass panels (part 1/?)



More old assets replaced with new ones (part 2/?)



MAJOR FIXES

A bug related to portals



Some shadows being acting as invisible walls



A too easy to take shortcut in the desert



An issue related to loading inside the floor



Babel's Shadow



Autoclick on the first frame of activating [REDACTED]



Camera sensitivity taking the data from an outdated variable



MINOR FIXES

Autosave alignment



Made some bushes immortal



A door opening radius



A submerged platform material



Falling board-doors being interactable after falling



Collision on Babel's Door bothering the puzzle



"Controls" button in main menu not making a sound or changing color



Some items being too dark



Generic optimization attempts



0.6.9b is now live on the playtesting branch to fix some issues I had seen and test if they are truly fixed.