No testing required until 0.7.0
Debug shortcuts are ACTIVE:
1 to save, 2 to load, 3 to delete the save
NEW
- Backdrop/background
- Take a break from breaking your brain with bouncing balls
CHANGED
- Complete overhaul of the barrel puzzle in the province
- Loading screen tooltips. Many quotes were changed to avoid risking copyright infringements
- Gate to enter the desert town from the tutorial area
- Increased spawned items limit to two
- Remaking the boards glass panels (part 1/?)
- More old assets replaced with new ones (part 2/?)
MAJOR FIXES
- A bug related to portals
- Some shadows being acting as invisible walls
- A too easy to take shortcut in the desert
- An issue related to loading inside the floor
- Babel's Shadow
- Autoclick on the first frame of activating [REDACTED]
- Camera sensitivity taking the data from an outdated variable
MINOR FIXES
- Autosave alignment
- Made some bushes immortal
- A door opening radius
- A submerged platform material
- Falling board-doors being interactable after falling
- Collision on Babel's Door bothering the puzzle
- "Controls" button in main menu not making a sound or changing color
- Some items being too dark
- Generic optimization attempts
Changed files in this update