26 September 2025 Build 20146598
Update notes via Steam Community
Pedro Land DX gets a few bug fixes (Yay).
A boss's hitbox has been adjusted.
The Sombrero Town theme from Pedro Land 2 wasn't playing in that spot, so it was fixed.
A character's dialogue typo in Pedro Land 2 was also fixed.

Something you players should also note is that the manual that can be viewed in the game's launch screen in your library has been updated. It doesn't have all the fancy stuff, but it should at least be a bit more helpful.
- Jared, main dev of Pedro Land DX

Windows Depot 2013801
