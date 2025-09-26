1.) v0.2 proved to be pretty incompatible with a couple of mods, specifically ones that added spells or skills to your hotbar that didn't otherwise exist in the game. The result was some failed file loads, and lost skills / items / spells, etc.



I've added some checks in the game's code to help prevent data loss issues for players, but the mods will likely still not work.

2.) Previously, SimPlayers needed to zone or leave a group to acquire new spells. This worked fine on Stowaway's Step because by design players were zoning in and out of the tomb.



Willowwatch offers a different play area, which encourages players to remain in the zone for an extended time meaning SimPlayers were not refreshing their spell lists at all.



SimPlayers now have gotten better at planning, and they've pre-bought their spells so when they level up they'll have them at their disposal immediately.

3.) Fixed some UI issues as reported.



Thank you for your patience!

Brian