9/26/2025
10.2.2 Improved Defense
New Features:
When being attacked, pertinent stats now
also increase effective health by 0.1% per
stat. (1000 spirit halves fire and ice
damage received, while 1000 magic halves
dark and lightning) (this is applied after
the current calculation, and does not apply
to dots)
Balancing:
Reduced health of end game enemies by 10-50%.
Reduced mana on high mana based enemies by
20-50%.
Increased base health regen from 5% to 10%.
Thread is now protected by magic x1 instead
of luck x5.
Radiation element now gives +5% Health Regen
instead of +20% Recovery.
Acid element now gives +10% Attack and Magic
instead of +20% Recovery.
Reduced dexterity aspect of Bow's Impale
from x2 to x1. (this, and all skills that
ignore armor, are still somewhat affected
by the new defense formula)
Increased Sword's Shield Bash from 1.5 to 2.
Increased Gravity's Black Hole from 75% to
90%.
Increased base stats to Hotel Robes, Hotel
Leather, and Hotel Plate.
Increased Hotel Plate from 50% to 60%.
Doubled development speed for AP, Talent,
and CC buildings.
Misc:
Fixed a bug that stunted all development
for CC building.
Fixed a bug that prevented NG+ bonuses
from being applied to AP, Talent, and CC
buildings.
Fixed progress display of AP, Talent, and
CC buildings.
dev note: large rakenzie expansion in
november. (due to engine limitations, any
changes to rakenzie stops old saves from
being able to play rakenzie)
10.2.2 Improved Defense
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update