9/26/2025



10.2.2 Improved Defense



New Features:

When being attacked, pertinent stats now

also increase effective health by 0.1% per

stat. (1000 spirit halves fire and ice

damage received, while 1000 magic halves

dark and lightning) (this is applied after

the current calculation, and does not apply

to dots)



Balancing:

Reduced health of end game enemies by 10-50%.

Reduced mana on high mana based enemies by

20-50%.

Increased base health regen from 5% to 10%.

Thread is now protected by magic x1 instead

of luck x5.

Radiation element now gives +5% Health Regen

instead of +20% Recovery.

Acid element now gives +10% Attack and Magic

instead of +20% Recovery.

Reduced dexterity aspect of Bow's Impale

from x2 to x1. (this, and all skills that

ignore armor, are still somewhat affected

by the new defense formula)

Increased Sword's Shield Bash from 1.5 to 2.

Increased Gravity's Black Hole from 75% to

90%.

Increased base stats to Hotel Robes, Hotel

Leather, and Hotel Plate.

Increased Hotel Plate from 50% to 60%.

Doubled development speed for AP, Talent,

and CC buildings.



Misc:

Fixed a bug that stunted all development

for CC building.

Fixed a bug that prevented NG+ bonuses

from being applied to AP, Talent, and CC

buildings.

Fixed progress display of AP, Talent, and

CC buildings.



dev note: large rakenzie expansion in

november. (due to engine limitations, any

changes to rakenzie stops old saves from

being able to play rakenzie)