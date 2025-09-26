Dear Adventurers,

Since the official launch, we've been truly grateful for your immense support and valuable feedback. We are also aware that some of you have encountered issues while playing. To ensure a smoother and more enjoyable experience, our team has been working hard on fixes. You can now update your game and continue your adventure.

▼ Bug Fixes

・Fixed an issue in the quest “The Food Festival Begins!” where some players entered the regular Blackjack Plaza instead of the festival version, causing NPCs to not appear or be interactable. An urgent fix has been applied — if you experienced this issue, please use the Q shortcut to return to your island and re-enter Blackjack Plaza. The quest should now proceed normally.

We're always committed to providing every adventurer with the best experience possible. Thank you once again for your support and feedback! If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to reach out through our official channels. Wishing you a wonderful journey ahead!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team