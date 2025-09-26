- Fixed an issue where medical item submission tasks could fail.
- Fixed VD controller offset issue.
- Fixed incorrect Gunsmith preset attachments.
- Fixed a bug where bullets might not be carried into matches.
- Adjusted some loot distribution.
- Fixed missing text description for the attachment case.
- Fixed some icon display errors.
- Fixed an issue where the left hand could not grip certain MP5 rails.
- Fixed incorrect ergonomic stats for the SECA16 lower receiver.
- Fixed incorrect rear sight installation position on the PKP.
Patch Note v1.4.1.0
