26 September 2025 Build 20146467 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where medical item submission tasks could fail.
  • Fixed VD controller offset issue.
  • Fixed incorrect Gunsmith preset attachments.
  • Fixed a bug where bullets might not be carried into matches.
  • Adjusted some loot distribution.
  • Fixed missing text description for the attachment case.
  • Fixed some icon display errors.
  • Fixed an issue where the left hand could not grip certain MP5 rails.
  • Fixed incorrect ergonomic stats for the SECA16 lower receiver.
  • Fixed incorrect rear sight installation position on the PKP.

