Thank you for playing Passenger: Gone Early Access.

We completed this update on September 27, 2025. The details are as follows:

Balance Adjustments

1.Reduced monster strength in Ashen Coast, Mist, Relic and Oranbato.

---

Experience Improvements

1.Added achievements for the Candle World. Memory Collection achievements already fulfilled will now trigger when collecting a memory again.

2.Added Cloud Save support.

3.The game’s display frame rate is now locked at 60 FPS.

---

Known Issues

1.Certain effects in battle may cause card-play errors. This issue will be fixed in the v1.0.2 test build.

---

v1.0.2 Preview

We are close to completing the core content for v1.0.2, and expect to release its test version on October 9, 2025.

This test will be available separately from v1.0.1. Instructions on how to download the test build via Steam will be included in the update announcement.

The v1.0.2 test build will share the same save data with the main game, and after testing ends, you can continue to use the same save file in the official version.

In this test, we will introduce the new boss Anugus, the Trueflame Dragon, along with its domain Candlepeak Volcano, as the first challenge content.

Enocilv and Ael will be available as the first playable characters.

In later test updates, we plan to:

Add 1–2 new characters per week

Add 1 new world boss and its map every two weeks

Periodically introduce new random events, map events, echoes, and relics

For any issues with the version, please use the Feedback Page located at the bottom left of the in-game exit menu to send us your thoughts.

We will continue to pay close attention to your feedback and deliver content that provides a better gameplay experience.