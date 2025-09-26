 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20146276 Edited 26 September 2025 – 17:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* I made the client logs much better, they were being spammed before and hard to read
* I seperated game errors from my code from actual connection errors
* Made it when u do actually lose socket connection u quit out of the match (In future it might be better if this was a bit more lenient, but for now will help me isolate the root cause of problems)

So, yeah, the plan is to play more until something goes wrong, then look at logs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 993771
