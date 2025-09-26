* I made the client logs much better, they were being spammed before and hard to read
* I seperated game errors from my code from actual connection errors
* Made it when u do actually lose socket connection u quit out of the match (In future it might be better if this was a bit more lenient, but for now will help me isolate the root cause of problems)
So, yeah, the plan is to play more until something goes wrong, then look at logs
Multiplayer recreation embetterment phase Gamma
