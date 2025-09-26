 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20146266 Edited 26 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix camera auto lock logic issue
- Fix the bug that sniper rifle could cause 500% damage sometimes
- Add a charge skill for sniper rifle that could cause 400% damage for 2 bullets
- Increase price of sniper rifle bullet and sightly increase basic damage of sniper rifle
- Fix ragdoll issue of red twin knife enemy

