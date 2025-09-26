- Fix camera auto lock logic issue
- Fix the bug that sniper rifle could cause 500% damage sometimes
- Add a charge skill for sniper rifle that could cause 400% damage for 2 bullets
- Increase price of sniper rifle bullet and sightly increase basic damage of sniper rifle
- Fix ragdoll issue of red twin knife enemy
Camera Optimize & Sniper Rifle Adjust
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update